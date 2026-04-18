Ogle County Extension 4-H program honors volunteers

Volunteers play a vital role in supporting 4-H youth clubs and programming. University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H youth development program in Ogle County honors over 100 volunteers during National Volunteer Week, April 19-25.

National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the continued impact that volunteers have.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our clubs,” Patricia McGlaughlin, 4-H youth development specialist for volunteer development, said. “On average, 4-H volunteers give more than eight hours per month to their program. Annually, that time is worth almost $3,000 per volunteer. But the gift of their time, skills and passion is invaluable to the youth they support.”

4-H clubs and programs benefit from volunteers, but volunteers also benefit from the volunteering experience, gaining skills in teaching, leadership and communication that are useful in their work and lives.

“Most of our volunteers report that they gained useful skills, increased their confidence, and made connections in the community,” McGlaughlin said. “Volunteering is a two-way street in 4-H. Volunteers give to the clubs, but the clubs really give right back.”

There’s no one path to volunteering with 4-H. Ways to volunteer could include leading or starting a local or special-interest club, teaching a skill through workshops, judging projects at fairs and competitions, planning or helping at events, or serving on club advisory boards.

4-H clubs are always looking for new volunteers to share a passion, skill, talent, or time to help impact today’s youths. For more information on 4-H and becoming a 4-H volunteer, contact the Ogle County Extension Office at 815-732-2191 or email jbmgrtnr@illinois.edu.