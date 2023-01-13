B-List: Enjoy 4 delicious just desserts

Schadenfreude (noun, literally “harm-joy”): the pleasure, joy or self-satisfaction that comes from learning of or witnessing the troubles, failures or humiliation of another. A borrowed word from German, with no direct translation, that originated in the 18th century. (Wikipedia)

I readily admit: I’m a connoisseur of Schadenfreude. I eat it up with a long spoon.

And the absolute best flavor of Schadenfreude? When a truly awful person finally gets everything they’ve karmically earned.

So I’m kicking off the new year with a four-course meal of just desserts, starting with:

4. “Ready or Not” (2019)

Grace (Samara Weaving) is marrying into the obscenely wealthy (emphasis on obscene) Le Domas family, who have built an empire in the gaming industry – with an initial bit of help from a mysterious investor called Le Bail.

On her wedding night, Grace is officially inducted into the family via a game chosen at random from an antique puzzle box. Unfortunately for Grace, she picks the Hide & Seek card.

Grace’s new husband Alex (Mark O’Brien) reveals that Le Bail was Satan, and that all of the family’s wealth is built on a blood pact: if a new spouse draws the Hide & Seek card, the family must sacrifice them in a ritual before sunrise or they’ll all die.

What unfolds is a series of very bloody fights, mishaps and family squabbles as Grace does everything she can to survive her killer in-laws.

Sure, the underlying message that wealth is built upon the suffering and blood of others is a bit obvious and heavy-handed.

But I’m all for the recent trend in horror where the real monsters are rich, entitled people (see also: “Get Out”) willing to sacrifice others for their own benefit. It’s apt, it’s timely – and it’s extremely satisfying to see a scrappy “nobody” like Grace take on several generations of Le Domases in a bloodstained wedding gown.

3. “Leverage” (2008-2012) and “Leverage: Redemption” (2021-ongoing)

“You haven’t experienced true satisfaction until you’ve seen the ‘Leverage’ crew gloat over a millionaire they’ve just destroyed,” a friend of mine once said, and boy, if that ain’t the truth.

“Leverage” – and its recent reboot/continuation series “Leverage: Redemption” – follows a team of reformed thieves and con artists who now use their criminal skills to get justice for the little guys destroyed by the rich and powerful.

Was your scientific breakthrough stolen by a shady company that’s now making massive profits from it? Are you a whistleblower trying to stop the launch of a dangerous product, and now your own life is in danger? Were you a soldier injured under iffy circumstances, and the ensuing cover-up is preventing you from getting your medical costs covered?

Stop worrying, because the crew is going to provide you some life-changing leverage. By the end of each episode, the Leverage team guarantees the victims get a happy ending.

And not only do they steal back the money or property their clients rightfully deserve, they also obliterate their villainous targets emotionally, professionally and very publicly. They make absolutely sure those jerks – who are often based on real world politicians, celebrities, cops, scientists, etc. – will never hurt anyone else or recover from their righteous smackdown.

The core characters are quirky and capable. The plots are well-crafted and fun to watch unfold. And I just can’t overstate how satisfying the Leverage brand of Schadenfreude is. If you’re not already a fan of these shows, absolutely give them a try.

2. “Knives Out” (2019)

The patriarch of the extremely rich (and extremely dysfunctional) Thrombey family has died under peculiar circumstances. Private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has been anonymously hired to investigate, and quickly latches onto Thrombey’s personal nurse, Marta (Ana de Armas), pulling her into the investigation as his Girl Friday. But Marta, who can’t lie without throwing up, is hiding quite a bit from Blanc …

At this point it feels like just about everyone has seen “Knives Out”, but in case you’re a hold-out, let me assure you: it’s just as good as everyone says. Watching the intricate plot play out, weaving in and out of different testimonies and perspectives, is such fun, and the performances are all super solid, especially from de Armas, the movie’s emotional heart.

(Much has been said about Craig’s “Kentucky-fried Foghorn Leghorn drawl”, and I confess that I adore every moment of it. Craig is a comedic genius who’s long been trapped in action films – see also his hilarious turn in “Logan Lucky” – and now that he’s shed the shackles of Bond, I greatly look forward to seeing him embrace further comedic roles.)

And while the plot and performances are stellar, what makes me return to “Knives Out” over and over again is just how cathartic the ending is. All of the Thrombeys are awful people in different ways, while Marta is a truly decent sweetheart, and seeing them each get exactly what they’ve earned by the end credits?

*Chef’s kiss*

1. “Glass Onion” (2022)

In the early days of the COVID pandemic, tech billionaire Elon Musk – Excuse me, I mean Miles Bron (Edward Norton), gathers his oldest, dearest friends to his private Greek island for a murder mystery weekend. Also invited (or perhaps not invited?) is World’s Greatest Detective Benoit Blanc (Craig).

But when an actual murder ruins the party, and we find out the real reason for Blanc’s attendance, things get pretty serious in a hurry.

Laced with Greek mythology references and fine art allusions, “Glass Onion” is almost as twisty and fun as its predecessor, “Knives Out”. And while writer/director Rian Johnson used the first film to lambaste a mega-rich family, this time around he’s skewering cruddy celebrities:

The influencer/fashionista whose clothing line is produced in a sweatshop … A men’s rights “activist” who peddles dangerous ideas and products to his incel fanbase … A two-faced politician who pretends to be left-wing for her voters but secretly signs off on an extremely dangerous power plant …

And, of course, the tech billionaire who has stolen every single idea attached to his name. An absolute idiot incapable of an original thought who pays others to do everything for him. Who hoards cultural items without truly appreciating them and drops famous names left and right to impress those around him.

“Glass Onion” mercilessly mocks the emperor sans clothes, and my God, is it downright delicious. Seeing blowhard Bron reduced to the small, pathetic worm he really is? A just dessert just can’t get much sweeter.