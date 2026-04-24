Man shot in the leg in Mendota

A man in Mendota was shot in the leg early Friday. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a Friday press release, Mendota police said officers were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a residence located at 111 S. 13th Avenue, Mendota.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg,” Mendota Police Chief Jason Martin said in the press release. “Officers immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.”

Preliminary information, police said, indicates the incident involved a dispute between individuals known to one another. A firearm was discharged during the incident. Officers secured the scene and detained an involved individual without incident.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said, “and no additional information is available for release at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331.