Cary zoning chair suddenly quits after 20 years; claims committee is ‘manipulated’

The head of Cary‘s zoning board abruptly resigned after serving for 20 years, saying in his resignation letter that the committee is being “manipulated in order to achieve specific outcomes.”

Zoning, Planning and Appeals board Chairman Patrick Khoury sent a letter to Mayor Mark Kownick last month announcing his immediate resignation.

“Unfortunately, I’ve come to recognize the process, procedure and information presented to the Board of Zoning, Planning & Appeals committee is being manipulated in order to achieve specific outcomes,” Khoury wrote in the letter.

Kownick said he was “dumbfounded” to receive the email just before 10 p.m. on a Saturday. He said Khoury’s “allegations are not true.”

Cary Zoning, Planning and Appeals Chairman Patrick Khoury sends his letter of resignation to Mayor Mark Kownick on March 27, 2026. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

Kownick wrote Khoury in response: “Admittedly, I regret your resignation, but further, I disagree with your characterization of Village of Cary process, procedure and information presented to the ZPA.”

Khoury served on the board for 20 years, 10 as the chairman after being appointed by Kownick. Khoury wrote positive words about the village board and staff, further clouding exactly who is believed to be manipulating the process.

“I’m especially grateful for the confidence that you and all the village trustees continue to demonstrate towards me. Thank you,” Khoury wrote. “I have also appreciated the support from village staff, so please extend my sincere thanks to everyone involved.”

Khoury declined to comment for this story or elaborate on what he meant in his resignation letter.

Village officials say they’re in the dark on further details behind Khoury’s comments about the zoning process. Kownick said he has not spoken to Khoury since the exchange of letters.

A rendering of the residential club house at the Seasons at Cary mixed-use development in Cary, located east of Route 31, south of the Walmart Supercenter. (photo provided by Village of Cary)

“If he feels like something is wrong, point out the specifics,” Kownick said. “We work on facts.”

A possible sore spot is the Seasons mixed-use development that was approved by the Village Board in October. The controversial project brought backlash from neighboring residents over the opening of a subdivision road that will be connected to Route 31.

Khoury, who lives by the recently approved development, was in favor of the project but had concerns over New Haven Drive connecting to Route 31. The proposal received a unanimous recommendation from the ZPA with conditions that New Haven Drive be “uni-directional,” in that only traffic exiting from the existing Cambria neighborhood onto the new extension road would be allowed.

But that condition was not part of the final version approved by the Village Board. Kownick said that while the Village Board takes the ZPA’s opinions seriously, the advisory committee doesn’t have jurisdiction over roads.

Kownick described how Khoury resigned as “disappointing” and “not in his character.”

The village is now accepting applications to replace the ZPA chair, which is appointed by the mayor with the board’s consent. In the meantime, James Graziano will serve as the interim chair.

Khoury “has been a champion of the village of Cary,” Kownick said. “But we will carry on.”

Another ZPA commissioner replacement will be needed soon. After 10 years of service, Eric Kretschmer sent an email to Kownick, Khoury and village staff saying he will not be able to fulfill another five-year term after his current term expires at the end of this month.

His announcement, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, was made before Khoury announced his resignation. Kretschmer will stay on the board until the chairman’s position is filled, Kownick said.

Kretschmer said he is moving out of the town soon.

The ZPA board will have its hands full with another contentious project on the docket for the May 6 meeting. Developers for the Maplewood property are expected to be on the agenda with their controversial proposal for apartments, townhomes and single-family homes.