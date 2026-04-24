Will County’s official March 2026 primary election results

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals last week in the March 17 primary.
Kendall County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.
The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.
* Won
(i) Incumbent
Statewide
Illinois Governor
Democrat
Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).
Republican
*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)
Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)
James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)
Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)
Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)
Attorney General
Democrat
Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).
Republican
*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)
Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)
Comptroller
Democrat
*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)
Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)
Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)
Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)
Republican
Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).
Secretary of State
Democrat
Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).
Republican
*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)
Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)
U.S. Senate
Democrat
*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)
Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)
Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)
Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)
Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)
Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)
Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)
Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)
Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)
Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)
Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)
Republican
*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)
Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)
Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)
R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)
Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)
Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)
Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)
U.S. House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
Democrat
*Jonathan L. Jackson (i): 89,662 (99.98%)
Jerico Brown (write-in): 15 (0.02%)
Republican
*Christian Maxwell: 12,472 (64.52%)
Marcus Lewis: 6,858 (35.48%)
2nd Congressional District
Democrat
*Donna Miller: 34,034 (40.37%)
Jesse Jackson: 24,321 (28.85%)
Robert Peters: 10,490 (12.44%%)
Yumeka Brown: 8,534 (10.12%)
Willie Preston: 2,463 (2.92%)
Patrick Keating: 1,093 (1.30%)
Toni Brown: 979 (1.16%)
Sidney Moore: 860 (1.02%)
Eric France: 837 (0.99%)
Adal Regis: 685 (0.81%)
Bryan Philip Slepicka (write-in): 1 (<0.01%)
Republican
Michael Noack wins, running unopposed: 20,598 (100%)
11th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).
Republican
*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)
Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)
Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)
Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)
14th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).
Republican
*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)
Gary Vician: 7,794 (25.05%)
Krystal Dorey (write-in): 8 (0.03%)
Illinois Senate
District 14
Democrat
*Emil Jones (i): 16,667 (60.62%)
Ahmed Karrar: 6,248 (22.73%)
Kenny Williams: 4,578 (16.65%)
Republican
Brian Skala of Crestwood wins, running unopposed: 4,022 (100%).
District 15
Incumbent Napoleon Harris III, a Democrat, ran unopposed (26,414 votes), and Republican Kenneth “Ken” Henderson ran unopposed (145).
District 17
Incumbent Elgie R. Sims Jr., a Democrat, ran unopposed (28,992 votes), and Frederick L. Walls of Crete ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,468).
District 21
Incumbent Laura Ellman, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (27,476), and Julie Berkowicz of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (10,628).
District 38
Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).
District 41
Senate Minority Leader John F. Curran, a Republican, ran unopposed for reelection (11,449 votes). No Democrats filed in the district.
District 42
Incumbent Linda Holmes, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (20,756 votes), and Edgardo “Eddie” Perez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,027).
District 53
Incumbent Chris Balkema, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (17,694 votes). No Democrats filed.
Illinois House of Representatives
District 27
Incumbent Justin Slaughter, a Democrat, ran unopposed (14,761 votes). No Republicans filed.
District 29
Incumbent Thaddeus Jones Jr., a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,118 votes). No Republicans filed.
District 34
Democrat
*Cleopatra Cowley: 9,420 (58.85%)
Aja Kearney: 6,588 (41.15%)
Republican
No candidates filed.
District 37
Incumbent Patrick Sheehan, a Republican, ran unopposed (7,010 votes). No Democrats filed.
District 38
Incumbent Debbie Meyers-Martin, a Democrat, ran unopposed (15,555 votes). No Republicans filed.
District 41
Incumbent Janet Yang Rohr, a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,257 votes), and Ajay Gupta of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,114).
District 75
Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).
District 79
Incumbent Jackie Haas, a Republican, ran unopposed (3,729 votes). No Democrats filed.
District 80
Incumbent Anthony DeLuca, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (8,705 votes), and Adam M. Beaty of Braidwood ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,906).
District 84
Democrat
*Saba Haider: 6,601 (63.50%)
Jared Ploger: 3,794 (36.50%)
Republican
Brian Scopa of Naperville wins, running unopposed: 2,474 (100%).
District 85
Incumbent Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, a Democrat, ran unopposed (8,796 votes), and Chris Metcalfe of Bolingbrook ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,314).
District 86
Incumbent Lawrence “Larry” Walsh Jr., a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (7,048 votes), and Jim Lanham filed as a write-in candidate for the Republican ballot (212).
District 97
Incumbent Harry Benton, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (7,531 votes), and Gabby Shanahan of Joliet ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,857).
District 98
Incumbent Natalie A. Manley, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (8,772 votes), and Nona Parker of Joliet ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,279).
District 106
Incumbent Jason R. Bunting, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (9,300 votes). No Democrats filed.
Will County
Sheriff
Democrat
*Patrick Jones: 31,619 (58.80%)
Dan Jungles: 22,154 (41.20%)
Republican
*James Reilly: 23,000 (75.19%)
Justin Fialko: 7,588 (24.81%)
County Clerk
Incumbent Annette Parker, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (28,587 votes), and Michelle Stiff ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (52,418).
County Treasurer
Democrat
Incumbent Tim Brophy wins, running unopposed: 52,365 (100%).
Republican
*Carmen Maurella: 19,469 (64.17%)
Raj Pillai: 10,871 (35.83%)
Regional Superintendent of Schools
Theresa Rouse ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (42,336 votes), and incumbent Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff ran unopposed for the Republican (24,611).
Will County Board
Each district has two openings.
District 1
Incumbent Joe Van Duyne ran unopposed on the Democratic side (4,069 votes), and Debbie Militello (2,093 votes) and incumbent Katie Deanne Schottman (2,073 votes) ran unopposed on the Republican.
District 2
Democrat
Bob Howard ran unopposed: 3,923 votes (100%).
Republican
*Judy Ogalla (i): 2,990 (38.40%)
*Frankie Pretzel (i): 3,446 (44.25%)
Neil “Muggsy” Gallagher: 1,351 (17.35%)
District 3
Marc McKirdie (3,329 votes) and incumbent Sherry Newquist (4,768) ran unopposed for the Democratic nominations, and incumbent Daniel Butler (2,488) ran unopposed on the Republican side.
District 4
Democrat
*William Pratt: 2,450 (43.75%)
*Sheri Boniecki-Cooling: 3,150 (56.25%)
Kevin Koukol (write-in): 0 (0%)
Republican
*Stephen Balich (i): 2,513 (31.68%)
*James Richmond (i): 2,574 (32.45%)
Michael Lepore: 2,357 (29.71%)
Pawel J. Tyrala: 489 (6.16%)
District 5
Karen Johnson (3,213 votes) and incumbent Sherry Williams (3,311) ran unopposed for the Democratic nominations, and incumbent David Oxley (2,575) and James “JJ” Balonek (1,597) ran unopposed for the Republican.
District 8
Michael Crowner (2,389 votes) and incumbent Mica Freeman (3,690) ran for the Democratic nominations unopposed, and incumbent Mark V. Reavis (2,390) ran for the Republican.
District 9
Alex Zapien (2,559 votes) and incumbent Destinee Ortiz (3,933) ran for the Democratic nominations unopposed, and incumbent Raquel M. Mitchell (1,791) ran for the two Republican.
District 11
Democrat
*Jacqueline L. Traynere (i): 2,367 (24.31%)
Tyler Giacalone: 2,163 (22.21%)
*Sheldon L. Watts: 3,208 (32.95%)
Barbara Ann Parker: 1,999 (20.53%)
Republican
Steven Smith ran unopposed: 1,289 (100%).
Judicial
3rd Appellate District
Democrat
John Pavich: 51,201 (30.28%)
*Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell: 117,901 (69.72%)
Republican
*Jason A. Helland: 51,265 (56.92%)
Mark Senak: 38,800 (43.08%)
12th Circuit — 1st Subcircuit (Carlson vacancy)
Amy Christiansen ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (12,448 votes) and John Paul Ivec for the Republican (4,887).
12th Circuit — 3rd Subcircuit (Anderson vacancy)
Sonni Choi Williams ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (11,242 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
12th Circuit — 5th Subcircuit (Petrungaro vacancy)
Democrat
No Democratic candidates filed.
Republican
*Erin O’Brien: 5,404 (51.74%)
Art Smigielski: 5,041 (48.26%)
Referendums
Naperville Park District — $120M Park Bonds
*Yes: 16,700 (56.09%)
No: 13,074 (43.91%)
City of Crest Hill — Abolish Civil Service
Yes: 943 (40.73%)
*No: 1,372 (59.27%)
Monee Township — Property Tax Relief Advisory
*Yes: 1,891 (91.44%)
No: 177 (8.56%)
Troy Township — Township Refuse Collection
*Yes: 393 (57.46%)
No: 291 (42.54%)
Source: Illinois State Board of Elections, County Clerks’ Offices