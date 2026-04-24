Will County’s official March 2026 primary election results

Campaign signs lines the sidewalk heading into the Will County building on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals last week in the March 17 primary.

Kendall County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

1st Congressional District

Democrat

*Jonathan L. Jackson (i): 89,662 (99.98%)

Jerico Brown (write-in): 15 (0.02%)

Republican

*Christian Maxwell: 12,472 (64.52%)

Marcus Lewis: 6,858 (35.48%)

2nd Congressional District

Democrat

*Donna Miller: 34,034 (40.37%)

Jesse Jackson: 24,321 (28.85%)

Robert Peters: 10,490 (12.44%%)

Yumeka Brown: 8,534 (10.12%)

Willie Preston: 2,463 (2.92%)

Patrick Keating: 1,093 (1.30%)

Toni Brown: 979 (1.16%)

Sidney Moore: 860 (1.02%)

Eric France: 837 (0.99%)

Adal Regis: 685 (0.81%)

Bryan Philip Slepicka (write-in): 1 (<0.01%)

Republican

Michael Noack wins, running unopposed: 20,598 (100%)

11th Congressional District

Democrat

Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).

Republican

*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)

Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)

Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)

Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)

14th Congressional District

Democrat

Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).

Republican

*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)

Gary Vician: 7,794 (25.05%)

Krystal Dorey (write-in): 8 (0.03%)

Illinois Senate

District 14

Democrat

*Emil Jones (i): 16,667 (60.62%)

Ahmed Karrar: 6,248 (22.73%)

Kenny Williams: 4,578 (16.65%)

Republican

Brian Skala of Crestwood wins, running unopposed: 4,022 (100%).

District 15

Incumbent Napoleon Harris III, a Democrat, ran unopposed (26,414 votes), and Republican Kenneth “Ken” Henderson ran unopposed (145).

District 17

Incumbent Elgie R. Sims Jr., a Democrat, ran unopposed (28,992 votes), and Frederick L. Walls of Crete ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,468).

District 21

Incumbent Laura Ellman, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (27,476), and Julie Berkowicz of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (10,628).

District 38

Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).

District 41

Senate Minority Leader John F. Curran, a Republican, ran unopposed for reelection (11,449 votes). No Democrats filed in the district.

District 42

Incumbent Linda Holmes, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (20,756 votes), and Edgardo “Eddie” Perez of Aurora ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,027).

District 53

Incumbent Chris Balkema, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (17,694 votes). No Democrats filed.

Illinois House of Representatives

District 27

Incumbent Justin Slaughter, a Democrat, ran unopposed (14,761 votes). No Republicans filed.

District 29

Incumbent Thaddeus Jones Jr., a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,118 votes). No Republicans filed.

District 34

Democrat

*Cleopatra Cowley: 9,420 (58.85%)

Aja Kearney: 6,588 (41.15%)

Republican

No candidates filed.

District 37

Incumbent Patrick Sheehan, a Republican, ran unopposed (7,010 votes). No Democrats filed.

District 38

Incumbent Debbie Meyers-Martin, a Democrat, ran unopposed (15,555 votes). No Republicans filed.

District 41

Incumbent Janet Yang Rohr, a Democrat, ran unopposed (13,257 votes), and Ajay Gupta of Naperville ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,114).

District 75

Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).

District 79

Incumbent Jackie Haas, a Republican, ran unopposed (3,729 votes). No Democrats filed.

District 80

Incumbent Anthony DeLuca, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (8,705 votes), and Adam M. Beaty of Braidwood ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,906).

District 84

Democrat

*Saba Haider: 6,601 (63.50%)

Jared Ploger: 3,794 (36.50%)

Republican

Brian Scopa of Naperville wins, running unopposed: 2,474 (100%).

District 85

Incumbent Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, a Democrat, ran unopposed (8,796 votes), and Chris Metcalfe of Bolingbrook ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,314).

District 86

Incumbent Lawrence “Larry” Walsh Jr., a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (7,048 votes), and Jim Lanham filed as a write-in candidate for the Republican ballot (212).

District 97

Incumbent Harry Benton, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (7,531 votes), and Gabby Shanahan of Joliet ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,857).

District 98

Incumbent Natalie A. Manley, a Democrat, ran for reelection unopposed (8,772 votes), and Nona Parker of Joliet ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (3,279).

District 106

Incumbent Jason R. Bunting, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (9,300 votes). No Democrats filed.

Will County

Sheriff

Democrat

*Patrick Jones: 31,619 (58.80%)

Dan Jungles: 22,154 (41.20%)

Republican

*James Reilly: 23,000 (75.19%)

Justin Fialko: 7,588 (24.81%)

County Clerk

Incumbent Annette Parker, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (28,587 votes), and Michelle Stiff ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (52,418).

County Treasurer

Democrat

Incumbent Tim Brophy wins, running unopposed: 52,365 (100%).

Republican

*Carmen Maurella: 19,469 (64.17%)

Raj Pillai: 10,871 (35.83%)

Regional Superintendent of Schools

Theresa Rouse ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (42,336 votes), and incumbent Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff ran unopposed for the Republican (24,611).

Will County Board

Each district has two openings.

District 1

Incumbent Joe Van Duyne ran unopposed on the Democratic side (4,069 votes), and Debbie Militello (2,093 votes) and incumbent Katie Deanne Schottman (2,073 votes) ran unopposed on the Republican.

District 2

Democrat

Bob Howard ran unopposed: 3,923 votes (100%).

Republican

*Judy Ogalla (i): 2,990 (38.40%)

*Frankie Pretzel (i): 3,446 (44.25%)

Neil “Muggsy” Gallagher: 1,351 (17.35%)

District 3

Marc McKirdie (3,329 votes) and incumbent Sherry Newquist (4,768) ran unopposed for the Democratic nominations, and incumbent Daniel Butler (2,488) ran unopposed on the Republican side.

District 4

Democrat

*William Pratt: 2,450 (43.75%)

*Sheri Boniecki-Cooling: 3,150 (56.25%)

Kevin Koukol (write-in): 0 (0%)

Republican

*Stephen Balich (i): 2,513 (31.68%)

*James Richmond (i): 2,574 (32.45%)

Michael Lepore: 2,357 (29.71%)

Pawel J. Tyrala: 489 (6.16%)

District 5

Karen Johnson (3,213 votes) and incumbent Sherry Williams (3,311) ran unopposed for the Democratic nominations, and incumbent David Oxley (2,575) and James “JJ” Balonek (1,597) ran unopposed for the Republican.

District 8

Michael Crowner (2,389 votes) and incumbent Mica Freeman (3,690) ran for the Democratic nominations unopposed, and incumbent Mark V. Reavis (2,390) ran for the Republican.

District 9

Alex Zapien (2,559 votes) and incumbent Destinee Ortiz (3,933) ran for the Democratic nominations unopposed, and incumbent Raquel M. Mitchell (1,791) ran for the two Republican.

District 11

Democrat

*Jacqueline L. Traynere (i): 2,367 (24.31%)

Tyler Giacalone: 2,163 (22.21%)

*Sheldon L. Watts: 3,208 (32.95%)

Barbara Ann Parker: 1,999 (20.53%)

Republican

Steven Smith ran unopposed: 1,289 (100%).

Judicial

3rd Appellate District

Democrat

John Pavich: 51,201 (30.28%)

*Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell: 117,901 (69.72%)

Republican

*Jason A. Helland: 51,265 (56.92%)

Mark Senak: 38,800 (43.08%)

12th Circuit — 1st Subcircuit (Carlson vacancy)

Amy Christiansen ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (12,448 votes) and John Paul Ivec for the Republican (4,887).

12th Circuit — 3rd Subcircuit (Anderson vacancy)

Sonni Choi Williams ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (11,242 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

12th Circuit — 5th Subcircuit (Petrungaro vacancy)

Democrat

No Democratic candidates filed.

Republican

*Erin O’Brien: 5,404 (51.74%)

Art Smigielski: 5,041 (48.26%)

Referendums

Naperville Park District — $120M Park Bonds

*Yes: 16,700 (56.09%)

No: 13,074 (43.91%)

City of Crest Hill — Abolish Civil Service

Yes: 943 (40.73%)

*No: 1,372 (59.27%)

Monee Township — Property Tax Relief Advisory

*Yes: 1,891 (91.44%)

No: 177 (8.56%)

Troy Township — Township Refuse Collection

*Yes: 393 (57.46%)

No: 291 (42.54%)

Source: Illinois State Board of Elections, County Clerks’ Offices