B-List: A not-so-scary movie night

As a pretty passionate consumer of horror, one of my favorite things about fall/October/Halloween is just about every channel, every streaming service, is packed to the Gill-man’s gills with scary movies. No matter the time, something spooky is airing.

But I know, for many, that’s actually a downside to the season. Plenty of my friends hate horror as much as I enjoy it — everything they know about Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, the Babadook (and his ba-donk-a-donk), etc. they learned against their will, through cultural osmosis or Facebook memes.

Still others don’t necessarily hate horror, they just have a low threshold for how much gore or suspense they can stand. Several people have come to me for movie recommendations that “feel” spooky but aren’t truly horrific. They want to enjoy the Halloween vibes without all of the dismemberments; they’d like a shiver or two, perhaps, but nothing to curdle the blood.

So as we gear up for the greatest holiday of the year and plan seasonal movie nights — or if you just want something appropriate to put on in the background while you’re carving your pumpkins and baking your pies — here are some quality Halloweeny things fit for the whole family, movies or shows with the trappings of horror but none of the frights.

(Side note: I know I talked about “Over the Garden Wall” in my last column, but I’ll reiterate it quickly, since it’s a perfect choice for anyone wanting something a lil spooky with genuine heart.)

1. “Practical Magic” (for those wanting a dash of romance and female empowerment)

Witchy sisters Gillian (Nicole Kidman) and Sally (Sandra Bullock) are in over their heads when they accidentally kill Gillian’s abusive boyfriend in self-defense, and then try to use their long-neglected magic to fix the problem.

I know that synopsis may not imply this, but few movies are cozier or more whimsical than “Practical Magic.” The themes of sisterhood, generational curses and the power of love are, well, lovely, and all of the flourishes of magic and witchery are such fun.

Also, Aidan Quinn is an entire snack as the heroic detective Sally falls for.

2. “ParaNorman” (for kids who like zombies, but are too young for “The Walking Dead”)

Eleven-year-old Norman can see and speak to the ghosts that populate his town but nobody, not even his own family, believes him. When his estranged, eccentric uncle dies of a heart attack, after warning him he’ll need to take on a ritual to protect the town, Norman is faced with a horde of zombies — and a long-buried secret tied to a witch executed three centuries ago.

Another stop-motion masterpiece from the talented folks at Laika (“Coraline”), “ParaNorman” features very unique character designs — unlike most animated films, everyone’s a little grotesque rather than cutesy or pretty — some goofy zombie action and a surprisingly powerful, emotional twist at its climax.

3. “The Lost Boys” (for those needing something to pair with the new “Interview With the Vampire” show, premiering Oct. 2)

Brothers Sam (Corey Haim) and Michael (Jason Patric) move to sunny California and promptly get tangled up with a group of teenaged rebels who turn out to be blood-sucking creatures of the night. It’s up to Sam and his newfound friends the Frog Brothers to keep Michael from joining the Lost Boys’ undead ranks.

This one definitely has some bloody scenes, but it’s all obviously fake, glitter-based blood, so it shouldn’t trigger anyone averse to extreme gore. And though there are some tense moments, “The Lost Boys” is much more a supernatural comedy/action film than outright horror.

Plus, there’s Oiled-Up Sax Guy and Kiefer Sutherland rocking the bleached hair long before Spike ever mooned over Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

4. “Dead End: Paranormal Park” (for anyone looking for quality LGBTQ representation)

Trans teenager Barney isn’t entirely accepted by his family, and decides to get a job (and then secretly live) at the local haunted house theme park. Little does he realize the place is actually haunted, as well as populated by witches, zombies and more. He’s joined by friend and classmate Norma, his dog Pugsley (who can talk after being possessed) and a cynical exiled demon named Courtney.

“Dead End” is a bizarre little gem of an animated show with great representation. Barney is an endearing hero who worries as much about his crush on fellow park employee Logan as he does the monsters he faces. The ambitious Norma is autistic, and the supporting cast is filled with people of color.

I also love how the park itself is essentially a paranormal Dollywood, if Dolly Parton was a sarcastic drag queen voiced by Miss Coco Peru. Season one was released on Netflix in June, and season two will premiere Oct. 13!

5. “The Uninvited” (the 1944 film, for fans of classic movies)

Siblings Rick (Ray Milland) and Pamela (Ruth Hussey) buy the beautiful Windward House on the coast of Cornwall only to discover they got it at a bargain price because it’s haunted by not one but two ghosts.

Digging into Windward’s past uncovers a tragic story surrounding a painter, his wife, his muse, and his now grown daughter, Stella (Gail Russell), whose health and happiness remains tied to the house and its ghosts.

Notable for being the first film to ever treat ghosts in a serious, romantic light, “The Uninvited” is a nearly forgotten classic, which is a real shame.

Sure, it’s not at all frightening to a modern audience. But it has some beautifully gothic moments, solid performances from Milland and Hussey, evocative theme music in “Stella By Starlight” and a chilling, lesbian-coded villainess who would absolutely get along with the creepy Mrs. Danvers of “Rebecca.”

