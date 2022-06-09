5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Full day of activities coming to Ottawa, Spring Valley, Neponset

1 - Attend Pride on Saturday in Ottawa. The city will have its inaugural Pride event beginning at 10 a.m. with a Pets for Pride parade at Washington Square. Following the parade will be many free activities for children and families, along with live music in both Washington Square and the Jordan block, including face painting and make-and-take crafts. Music will begin in Washington Square following the parade with Leonardo Music for Kids set at 10:30, followed by The Stu Show, Cheryl Rodey and Dance-A-Long with Karl and wrapping up with the Ottawa Community Choir at 4 p.m. The Pride Festival Drag Show is scheduled 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by dance troupe the Magnolia Dance Collective. Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers will follow at 2 p.m., followed by circus performer Ky Chameleon at 4 p.m. Chameleon also will be doing face painting, balloon animals and more in Washington Square.

2 - Have some summer fun Saturday in Spring Valley. The Steve Sharp Band is scheduled to take stage from 7 to 10 p.m. The one-day festival will feature a mobile gaming truck with virtual reality activities on one side and laser shooting on the other. The Spring Valley Fire Department will conduct its annual water fight from noon to 2 p.m. There also will be a bags tournament beginning at 1 p.m. A petting zoo will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and train rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children also will be able to get their face painted.

3 - Take a trip Saturday to Neponset. The village’s annual Picnic Day celebration will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday in Scott Park. The day-long event will include a pancake breakfast, craft vendors, a kids fun run, a parade (beginning at 10 a.m.), a truck and tractor show, a pork chop and potluck dinner and a pie auction. Free live music will be provided by The Jack Watson Quartet from 8 to 10:30 p.m. in Scott Park. For more information on the event, call Barb at 309-883-1164 or Karen at the Village Hall at 309-594-2201.

4 - Get patriotic Saturday in Streator. The Elks will present the national award-winning Joliet American Legion Band 3:30 p.m. at the Plumb Pavilion in City Park. The band will lead a concert featuring music by Frank Sinatra, John Philip Sousa, Thomas Knox, Irving Berlin and “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. An Armed Forces Salute will honor the veterans by branch of service and the concert will conclude with Carmen Dragon’s arrangement of “America the Beautiful.”

The Joliet American Legion will perform 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Plumb Pavilion in Streator's City Park. (Lathan Goumas)

5 - Attend a garden faire and magic show Saturday and Sunday in Utica. The Utica Garden Club is hosting its annual Garden Faire and Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the LCHS Canal Market, 210 Clark St. The event will feature a plant sale with reasonable prices and vendors inside and outside the Canal Market. Located at the plant sale tent will be free barn quilt tour maps with locations through the countryside of Utica/Waltham and other La Salle County locations. The Utica businesses are sponsoring a walking quilt tour throughout the village. Also magician Rob Thompson will present shows at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday on Mill Street downtown.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.

5 Things To Do



