Patriotic concert planned June 11 for Streator City Park

The Streator Elks will present a patriotic concert 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Plumb Pavilion in Streator’s City Park.

The concert will be presented by the national award-winning Joliet American Legion Band. Participating in the program will be the Honor Guard from the Streator American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars along with the Streator Boy Scouts.

Following the “Star Spangled Banner,” the Elks will present its annual Flag Day ceremony honoring the U.S. flag, to celebrate the anniversary of its birth, and to recall the achievements attained beneath its folds.

After this presentation will be a concert featuring music by Frank Sinatra, John Philip Sousa, Thomas Knox, Irving Berlin and “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. The Armed Forces Salute will honor the veterans by branch of service and the concert will conclude with Carmen Dragon’s arrangement of “America the Beautiful.”

The concert also is part of Streator’s free In The Good Old Summertime Concert Series.