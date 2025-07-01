Ottawa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through end of July

The deadline for nominations for consideration for induction into the 2026 Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame will be July 31.

Completed nomination forms are accepted at any time, and previously submitted nominations are also considered each year unless and until the nominee is selected for induction. Previously submitted nominations can also be updated with supplemental information, again with consideration for the 2026 Hall of Fame, to include all nominations submitted prior to July 31. Later submitted nominations will be considered for subsequent years.

Nomination forms are available at the OTHS Educational Foundation website or at the Ottawa High School main office.

The 2026 induction and banquet is scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, with introductions of inductees between the basketball games scheduled for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.