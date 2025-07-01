OSF HealthCare relocates Maternal-Fetal Medicine to Peru

(File photo) OSF HealthCare is relocating its Maternal-Fetal Medicine services from Ottawa to Peru, the organization announced in a news release Tuesday. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare is relocating its Maternal-Fetal Medicine services from Ottawa to Peru, OSF said in a Tuesday news release.

The new office, located at 902 West Street, Medical Office Building A, Suite 117, Peru, will begin seeing patients on Wednesday, July 2.

Clinic hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, with phone hours available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OSF said relocating the services to Peru will offer specialized care for patients experiencing high-risk pregnancies in a convenient, centrally located setting.

According to the news release, the OSF maternal-fetal medicine team provides expert care for a wide range of complex pregnancy conditions, including diabetes, fetal anomalies, hypertension, thyroid disease, multiple gestation, recurrent pregnancy loss, and more.

Providers seeing patients in Peru include:

Andrea Blackwell, APRN

Janel Davis, APRN

Jenna Hamilton, APRN

Morgan Harris, APRN

Eryn Kilver, PA

Morgan Richards, APRN

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit osfhealthcare.org or call 309-624-7811.