Inaugural Ottawa Family Pride Fest begins 10 a.m. Saturday with full day of activities

Ottawa Family Pride Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a “Pets for Pride” parade starting at Washington Square by the Popcorn Wagon, with the rest of the festivities following in both Washington Square and in the Jordan block.

Following the parade will be many free activities for children and families, along with live music in both Washington Square and the Jordan block.

Open Space Art Gallery will have a Kids Create Tent in Washington Square, along with face painting and make-and-take crafts provided by Diane Martin, who is accepting donations to help the Safe House Animal Rescue League of Mendota. The Ice Queen will also be in Washington Square for pictures, autographs and coronation ceremonies, along with temporary tattoos, among other activities.

Music will begin in Washington Square following the parade with Leonardo Music for Kids taking the stage at 10:30, followed by The Stu Show, Cheryl Rodey and Dance-A-Long with Karl and wrapping up with the Ottawa Community Choir at 4 p.m. DJ Phil K Swift will be playing all day, as well.

The Jordan block will be home to Mobile Beats DJ for the day, with the Pride Festival Drag Show taking place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by dance troupe the Magnolia Dance Collective. Katie Belle and the Belle Rangers will follow at 2 p.m., followed by circus performer Ky Chameleon at 4 p.m. Chameleon will also be doing face painting, balloon animals and more in Washington Square.

The festivities aren’t just limited to the parks: Two panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be available for viewing during Pride Fest at Open Table UCC at 910 Columbus St. The quilt was created as a tribute to document the lives lost to AIDS. There will also but a Drag Story Hour at 1 p.m. at Prairie Fox Books at 719 La Salle St. featuring JJ Adonis and Aurora Divine, and Karli Johnson will be hosting an anti-bullying program starting at 4:15.

SOCU will also have a 50/50 raffle taking donations for Pet Project the whole day, and there will be many different vendors and food vendors at each park.