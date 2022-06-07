Spring Valley gears up for Summer Fest

Spring Valley’s Kirby Park will be the place to be Saturday for local families.

Summer Fest is returning with a number of activities planned, as well as a beer garden from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and food vendors.

Train rides were among the activities during the 2021 Spring Valley Summer Fest. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Steve Sharp Band is scheduled to take stage from 7 to 10 p.m. providing live entertainment.

The one-day festival will feature a visit from Laser Ops Mobile Gaming. The mobile gaming truck will have virtual reality activities on one side and laser shooting on the other.

This system, similar to what was featured at a previous John F. Kennedy School graduation, includes a 90-foot long competition course and multiple screens and monitors where participants can play various video games.

The other featured activity will be the bounce houses.

It will be $10 for all-day access to bounce houses and $25 for all-day access to both the bounce houses and mobile gaming truck.

Additionally, the Spring Valley Fire Department will conduct its annual water fight from noon to 2 p.m. There also will be a bags tournament beginning at 1 p.m.

A petting zoo will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and train rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children also will be able to get their face painted.

A 50/50 drawing will be conducted.

A petting zoo will return Saturday, June 11, to Spring Valley's Summer Fest in Kirby Park. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

There will be no firework show to conclude Summer Fest. The city’s summer fireworks are slated for July 2.