Utica Garden Club will host Garden Faire and Plant Sale

The Utica Garden Club is hosting its annual Garden Faire and Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 and June 12 at the LCHS Canal Market, 210 Clark St.

The event will feature a plant sale with reasonable prices and vendors inside and outside the Canal Market. Located at the plant sale tent will be free barn quilt tour maps with locations through the countryside of Utica/Waltham and other La Salle County locations. The Utica businesses are sponsoring a walking quilt tour throughout the village. A completed walking tour map will be entered into a drawing for a prize provided by participating Utica businesses.

To follow the quilt theme, the La Salle County Historical Society will feature heirloom quilts in an exhibit at the Heritage Museum. For information, contact ugcmail178@gmail.com or call 815-667-4856 or 815-252-4573.