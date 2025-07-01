Ottawa veterinary announces closure

Ottawa Veterinary Hospital, 817 Clinton St., recently announced plans to close.

A note on the door of the business posted a few weeks ago indicated the veterinary would close at the end of June. The note said staff would print charts for animals they’ve cared for.

“Thank you for your loyalty and we appreciate each and every one of you,” the note read.

The veterinary office opened in 1998.

