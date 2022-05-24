Neponset’s Annual Picnic Day will be held on Saturday, June 11

Neponset’s annual Picnic Day celebration will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 in Scott Park in downtown Neponset.

A full schedule of activities is planned for Saturday beginning with a pancake breakfast sponsored by the Neponset Fire Department from 7:00-11:00 a.m. at the Community Building on West Commercial Street.

A donation is asked for each breakfast. After breakfast, visitors can browse vendor stands in the park, take a pony or mechanical horse ride for $10 provided by TriCo Equestrian Center.

Vendors include Crafty As A Fox featuring custom cups, koozies and other gift items; All About The Kitchen featuring cups, cutting boards, dish towels and more; and Little Valley Crafts with signs, crafts, decor and painted fence panels.

All vendors are welcome to set up in Scott Park with no fee. Vendors can include crafts, farmer’s markets, garage sale items, antiques and more.

A Kids Fun Run will begin at 7:45 a.m. at Scott Park followed by the ninth annual 5K Run at 8:00 a.m. The entry fee is $15 for the Fun Run and $20 for the 5K. The price includes a T-shirt and a pancake breakfast ticket.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the former high school heading south on Harlan Street, west on Main Street, north on First Street, then continuing west on Commercial Street. Bicyclists of all ages are invited to decorate their bikes and lead off the parade.

The Neponset Legion will provide the color guard and Annie Pickering and Chief will be Grand Marshals.

All entries are welcome and can include businesses, politicians, antique cars and tractors. The parade plans to implement kids and their pets, walking entries, floats, motorcyclists, golf carts, ATVS and horses.

All entries, except the tractors, will line up at 9 a.m. at the old high school at 109 North Harlan Street. Farm machinery will line up at 9 a.m. at the former Bluechip Factory on North Harlan Street.

The Kewanee High School Marching Boilermakers will also participate in the parade. Immediately after the parade, the band will perform a concert in Scott Park at the pavilion. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

A Truck and Tractor show sponsored by the Neponset American Legion will also occur on Commercial Street after the parade. Music will be provided by DJ AMC Sound.

There is a $5 entry fee and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded at 2:00 p.m. The Legion will also be selling lunch in the Community Building from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the Truck and Tractor Show, contact Rodney Bennett at 309-530-8147.

At 5:00 p.m. the Neponset Fire Department will cook and serve pork chops at the annual potluck dinner in Scott Park. Attendees should bring a dish to share, as well as their own utensils, plates and chairs.

The Neponset Historical Society will hold a pie auction at 6:30 p.m. at the park pavilion. Live music will be provided by The Jack Watson Quartet from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Scott Park.

All are welcome to attend this free concert and should bring chairs or blankets and their own refreshments. For more information call Barb at 309-883-1164 or Karen at the Village Hall at 309-594-2201.