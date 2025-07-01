Deadline approaching for Ottawa High School Hall of Fame nominations

Nominations for the 2026 Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame are open through July 31, 2025. (Scott Anderson)

Nominations for the 2026 class of the Ottawa Township High School Hall of Fame are being accepted through July 31.

Completed nomination forms may be submitted at any time, and previously submitted nominations remain under consideration each year unless the nominee is selected for induction.

Updates and supplemental materials for previously submitted nominations are also welcome.

Forms are available at the OTHS Educational Foundation website or at the OTHS main office.

Inductees will be introduced during the boys basketball games on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, with an official banquet and induction ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24.