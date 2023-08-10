Ottawa fatal shooting suspect asks for lawyer

He had no luck getting his murder charge dismissed Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in a La Salle County hearing, so Nicolaus J. Phillips has decided to let the public defender represent him. Phillips, seen here awaiting a July hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 5 shooting death of Eric Clements, 42, of Ottawa. If convicted of murder with a firearm, Phillips would face an extended sentence of 45-85 years. (Tom Collins)