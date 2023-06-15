Ottawa murder suspect to undergo mental health exam

The alleged getaway driver in the June 5 fatal shooting in Ottawa will undergo a mental health evaluation and won’t be arraigned until the exam is completed.
Chastity A. Furar, 21, of Spring Valley, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court on a pending charge of first-degree murder. Though she didn’t fire the shot that killed 42-year-old Eric Clements, Furar is accused of supplying the weapon and driving the triggerman to and from the scene.
Furar was scheduled to be arraigned next week, but Ottawa defense attorney Karen Donnelly first wants her examined for fitness – that is, does Furar have the faculties to assist Donnelly at trial.
In a written motion, Donnelly said there is not presently a bona fide doubt about Furar’s fitness. In open court, however, Donnelly said she has enough concerns that she wants Furar evaluated before she’s arraigned and enters a plea.
Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia scheduled a July 14 hearing for arraignment, by which time the mental health evaluation will be completed.
A grand jury convenes Tuesday to consider charges in the Clements shooting. Though Furar won’t be arraigned next week, the alleged triggerman will.
Nicolaus J. Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, also is charged with murder, among other felony charges, and is alleged to have fired the shot that killed Clements.
Though the sentencing range for murder is 20-60 years, each would face a sentencing enhancement because a firearm was used to kill Clements. Phillips would be subject to a 25-year tack-on, extending his potential sentencing range to 85 years, and Furar would get an extra 15 years extending her maximum sentence to 75 years.
Phillips, who is not yet represented by an attorney, is being held on $5 million bond. Furar is being held on $1.5 million.
Both were developed as suspects after a whirlwind investigation into the shooting at Clements’ home. Witnesses nearby heard voices and shots and supplied police with a vehicle description that led police to Furar. She provided a statement in which she admitted buying a 9-mm pistol that she gave to Phillips, even though he’s a convicted felon, and to driving Phillips to the Clements home.
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro described the killing as premeditated murder. He alleged Phillips was angered by social media exchanges between Furar and Clements and “decided they’re going to do away with him.”