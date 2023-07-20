Ottawa fatal shooting suspect’s trial set for Sept. 18

A Spring Valley man will stand trial Sept. 18 for allegedly shooting and killing Eric Clements at his Ottawa home – and for now, Nicolaus Phillips is acting as his own lawyer.
Phillips, 24, had told the judge at his last appearance in La Salle County Circuit Court he was seeking private counsel. When he appeared Thursday, however, Phillips was unaccompanied, asked for a trial setting and signaled he’s going to represent himself.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. set a series of dates including a motions hearing on Aug. 10. In handwritten motions, Phillips has disputed the evidence gathered against him and will argue for dismissal of his charges.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Phillips faces a mandatory prison sentence of 20 to 60 years plus a 25-year enhancement for the use of a firearm, extending his maximum sentence to 85 years.
He remains held in La Salle County Jail in lieu of $5 million.
Phillips and 21-year-old Chastity A. Furar, 21, of Spring Valley (also listed in Ottawa), were developed as suspects after Clements was killed June 5 outside his home.
Though Phillips is alleged to have fired the fatal shot, Furar also is charged with first-degree murder – and would face an extended term up to 75 years – for allegedly driving Phillips to and from the crime scene and supply the weapon.