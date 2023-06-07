Spring Valley man detained on suspicion of homicide

A Spring Valley man is being held in La Salle County Jail on a homicide charge following the Monday death investigation in the 1000 block of Marcy Street in Ottawa.

In a news release issued at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Department said the death is being treated as a homicide – the deceased male’s name was not disclosed – and the two persons of interest were taken into custody by Ottawa police detectives.

“More information regarding suspect and victim information will be forthcoming,” police said.

However, La Salle County Jail shows a man being held for “first degree murder/homicide.” Nicolaus J. Phillips, 24, of Spring Valley, was taken into county custody at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, mere minutes before Ottawa police disclosed the detention of two people of interest.

No other newly admitted detainees were listed with homicide charges on the jail’s website.

Ottawa police said the Monday incident “appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public.”

Ottawa police said they were assisted by the La Salle County coroner’s and state’s attorney’s offices, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.