Streator shooting reported, man injured by gunfire

A 52-year-old man was injured by gunfire, but expected to survive, Sunday evening in the 700 block of East Bridge Street, Streator police said.

Streator police said in a Monday press released officers were dispatched following a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the street who had a shot to his right leg. The victim, who is not a resident of Streator, was not identified by name, was eventually taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. The injury is not considered life-threatening.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police provided assistance and evidence from the scene, and it was turned over to Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Streator police at 815-672-3111.

This is the fifth shooting resulting in injuries in Streator since April 14, two of them have been fatal.

A 36-year-old man was injured by several gunshot wounds about 1 a.m. June 11 on the 100 block of North Bloomington Street. This shooting prompted the Streator City Council to act on buying eight license plate reader cameras for the entry/exit points of the city, maintenance of surveillance systems, a nuisance abatement complaint at 121 W. Hickory St. and request additional patrols from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

A 35-year-old woman died May 6 after a shooting injured three people on the 100 block of West Hickory Street. That shooting occurred shortly after Streator police said there was a large altercation about 2 a.m. May 6 in the 100 block of North Bloomington Street. Two people, Malcolm J. Whitfield, 29, and Rachael N. Carter, 36, both of Streator, were arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, days after the shooting.

Another shooting June 5 involved two cars whose occupants were shooting at each other in the area of the 400 block of North Everett Street, police said. A 35-year-old man died after he tried to drive from the scene but ended up crashing his car into a house on the southeast corner of Elm and Shabbona streets. Police released photos of a vehicle connected to the shooting, but still are seeking information. No arrests have been made.

Streator police investigated the April 14 shooting of a man at a residence in the 600 block of East Kent Street.