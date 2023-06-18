Streator shooting results in 1 injured, 2nd shooting since May 6 in that location

A 36-year-old man was injured by several gunshot wounds at about 1 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of North Bloomington Street, according to Streator police. This is the second shooting in that location since May 6 that resulted in injuries.

The man was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release. He was shot three times in his lower body, Streator Police Chief John Franklin said.

After the shooting, persons were seen on video fleeing into a home, Franklin said. Sunday morning police obtained a search warrant for the residence and began interviewing persons inside, Franklin said.

“We currently do not have a suspect identified,” he said.

Additionally, the shooting was the third in Streator that has resulted in injuries since May 6 — two of them have resulted in deaths.

The incident was an isolated-targeted incident, with no danger to the public, said Deputy Chief Robert Wood.

After the shooting, police had the intersection of North Bloomington and West Hickory streets taped off and the sidewalk was closed with caution tape stretching south from the intersection on the west sidewalk to the the alley. Investigators moved throughout that area after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the shooting is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Streator Police Department at 815-844-0911.

The corner of West Hickory and North Bloomington streets in Streator was closed as investigators searched the area Sunday, June 18, 2023, following a shooting. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Police Department said it is assisted in the investigation by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, the Streator Fire Department and Streator ambulance. Further information will be provided when available, police said.

That area was involved in a pair of shooting incidents May 6.

A 35-year-old woman died May 6 after a shooting that injured three people on the 100 block of West Hickory Street. That shooting occurred shortly after Streator police said there was a large altercation at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of North Bloomington Street.

Two people, Malcolm J. Whitfield, 29, and Rachael N. Carter, 36, both of Streator, were arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, days after the incident in connection with the shooting. Whitfield was indicted on a murder charge and Carter was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon plus one count of aiding and abetting a fugitive.

Another shooting June 5 involved two cars whose occupants were shooting at each other in the area of the 400 block of North Everett Street, police said. A 35-year-old man died after he tried to drive from the scene but ended up crashing his car into a house on the southeast corner of Elm and Shabbona streets. Police released photos of a vehicle connected to the incident, but still are seeking information. No arrests have been made.