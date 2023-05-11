2 suspects in fatal Streator shooting apprehended in Memphis

No one is charged with a homicide yet, but authorities have apprehended two suspects in the fatal shooting Saturday morning in Streator.
Malcolm J. Whitfield, 29, and Rachael N. Carter, 36, both of Streator, were picked up Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee on La Salle County warrants. Both await extradition hearings in a Tennessee court.
For now, Whitfield is charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with aggravated discharge of a firearm and Carter is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro, who confirmed their arrests, said additional charges are under review.
Whitfield and Carter were developed as suspects in the shooting incident reported at 3:44 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Hickory Street in Streator. There, subjects reported three people had been shot.
Three victims were transported to OSF Center for Health-Streator for initial treatment. Two were then transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. One of the victims, a 35-year-old woman whose name has not yet been disclosed, died as a result of her injuries during a surgery.
For now, Whitfield is charged only with firing a shot at a 30-year-old Streator man who was not injured. If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Whitfield could face up to 15 years in prison.
Similarly, Carter is for now only charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. She could face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the Class 2 felony.
(There were two shootings May 6 in Streator. Authorities still are investigating an earlier incident at 2 a.m. in the 100 block of North Bloomington Street. The shots fired scattered a “large altercation,” but no one was injured or killed.)