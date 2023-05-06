Streator police investigate 2 early Saturday shootings

Streator police are seeking information after guns were fired early Saturday at two locations. Three people were injured following the second discharge.

In a press release, Streator police said the first incident occurred at about 2 a.m. during a “large altercation” in the 100 block of North Bloomington Street.

“Several gunshots were reported, with subjects scattering from the area upon officers’ arrival,” police said. “Officers located evidence of a gun being fired in the area.”

Deputy Chief Robert Wood confirmed by telephone no one was injured in the 2 a.m. discharge.

Less than two hours later, medical assistance was required at a second scene.

At approximately 3:44 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Hickory Street, where subjects reported that three people had been shot, with a suspect or suspects having fled the scene. Three victims were transported to OSF Center for Health-Streator for initial treatment. Wood said two of the injured subjects were transferred to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, but said the injuries were not life-threatening.

“An older model dark colored Pontiac Grand Prix was seen fleeing the area,” police said. “Both incidents are considered active and are under investigation. The Streator Police Department is asking anyone with information related to either of these incidents to contact dispatch at 815-844-0911.”