Brody Rademacher, reigning Times Football Player of the Year, picks Wartburg

Recent Seneca High School graduate Brody Rademacher, the 2024 Times Football Player of the Year, has signed on to continue his education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and his football career at the NCAA Division III level with the Knights. Pictured here at his signing ceremony are (left to right): in front – Celia Rademacher, Brody Rademacher, Shawn Rademacher; and standing – Seneca coach Terry Maxwell, Lilly Rademacher and Seneca AD Ted O'Boyle. (Provided by Seneca High School)