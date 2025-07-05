Briel announces summer town hall series across northwest Illinois

(File photo) State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, speaks to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board during a public hearing earlier this year. Her office announced townhalls across the district. (Scott Anderson)

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is inviting residents of northwest Illinois to attend a series of town hall meetings this summer in DeKalb, Oglesby and Utica.

Briel’s town hall series begins Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m. at Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave. in DeKalb.

Residents are asked to RSVP in advance by completing an online form. Attendees can choose which event they plan to attend, and location details will be provided via email before each event.

“These town halls are a great opportunity for residents to come together and talk about the issues that matter most to our communities,” Briel said. “It’s been a challenging year, and Illinois has had to make some tough decisions. I’m looking forward to hearing from my neighbors about their priorities and concerns so that I can continue to advocate for them in Springfield.”

Briel’s Summer 2025 Town Hall Schedule:

July 11, 6 p.m. – Northern Illinois University, Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb

Aug. 11, 6 p.m. – Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith St., Oglesby

Sept. 9, 6 p.m. – International Union of Operating Engineers Hall, 740 E. Route 6, Utica

RSVP online here or contact Briel’s district office at 815-587-7912 orcontact@staterepbriel.com.