Drinkin’ with Lincoln Brewfest brings breweries, wineries, distilleries to downtown Ottawa

Raise a glass and celebrate all things local at the Drinkin’ with Lincoln Brewfest, a two-day celebration of Illinois breweries, wineries and distilleries – held right in the heart of downtown Ottawa. This fan-favorite fest returns to Ottawa’s Jackson Street, directly next to Washington Square Park, July 25 and 26.
Quench your thirst with a fantastic lineup of beer vendors from across the state, along with a curated selection of wineries, meaderies and distilleries. The lineup for the 2025 Drinkin’ With Lincoln includes Tangled Roots Brewing Company, Nik & Ivy Brewing Co, Unpossible Mead, August Hill Winery, Whiskey Acres Distilling, Star Union Spirits, Obscurity Brewing, Noon Whistle Brewing, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, Revolution Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Go Brewing.
Tickets will be available at the gate and online at VisitOttawaIL.com/event/drinkin-with-lincoln. An early bird ticket ticket special gets you 28 tasting tickets for $25. At the door ticket pricing will be $1/ticket. 2 tickets will get you a 3 oz. beer sample or 1 oz. spirit sample, while 7 tickets will get you a 16 oz. beer or 5 oz. spirit pour.
In addition to this wide array of beverages, you can enjoy two full days of live music featuring performances by local favorite bands and singer-songwriters, including the popular tribute act 80’s Bush (Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.), the jazzy sounds of David Hillacre Trio (Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.), original Americana tunes by Aaron Kelly (Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.) and retro rock and roll by Rosie and the Rivets (Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.). A variety of food trucks also will be set up along the festival site.
For more information and to see some of the fun Lincoln-themed merch that be pre-ordered or bought at the festival, head to Visitottawail.com/event/drinkin-with-lincoln.
The festivities don’t end there, Ottawa’s popular Touch A Truck event returns for its 5th year on Sunday, following Drinkin’ With Lincoln. This family-friendly, kid-focused event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 Clinton St. in Ottawa. The event is sponsored by Illinois Valley Contractors Association & Illinois Valley Builders Trades and is completely free to attend for all ages. The fest gives kids a rare opportunity to explore their favorite vehicles up close. See, touch, interact with dozens of unusual vehicles and talk to their operators. For more information, visit VisitOttawaIL.com/event/5th-annual-touch-a-truck/