April 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Man shot in Streator residence

Unnamed subject transferred to Peoria for treatment

By Shaw Local News Network

Streator police are investigating the shooting of a man reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 600 block of East Kent Street.

In a Friday news release, Streator police said officers arrived on scene to discover a man in the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, for treatment of his injury.

“This is a current and ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when available,” police said. “This was an isolated event and there was no threat to the public.”