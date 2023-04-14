Man shot in Streator residence

Streator police are investigating the shooting of a man reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 600 block of East Kent Street.

In a Friday news release, Streator police said officers arrived on scene to discover a man in the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, for treatment of his injury.

“This is a current and ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when available,” police said. “This was an isolated event and there was no threat to the public.”