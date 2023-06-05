Streator police investigating a homicide, after shooting occurred Sunday afternoon

A 33-year-old man died Sunday after he was involved in a shooting in Streator, said Streator Police Chief John Franklin.

Streator police received reports of two cars shooting at each other at about 1:22 p.m. on the 800 block of East Elm Street.

Upon arrival, police found a black man, shot in his left side with bullet holes through his vehicle, Franklin said. The man was taken by Streator ambulance to OSF Center for Health-Streator, where he was pronounced dead. Streator police are not releasing the name of the man at this time.

The man attempted to drive from the scene but ended up crashing his car into a house on the southeast corner of Elm and Shabbona streets. The street was closed as police investigated and a tow truck removed the car from the scene Sunday evening.

Franklin said Streator police still are investigating the incident. If anyone in the neighborhood witnessed anything or has surveillance video, call the police at 815-672-3111.

Franklin said this is the second homicide investigation of the year in Streator. A 35-year-old woman died May 6 following a shooting that injured three people on the 100 block of West Hickory Street in Streator. Two people, Malcolm J. Whitfield, 29, and Rachael N. Carter, 36, both of Streator, were arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, in connection with the shooting.