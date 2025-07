The donation was presented by Ruth Egofske, daughter of Kelly and Seattle Sutton. Seated with Seattle Sutton during the presentation was Carol Downey, director of Marseilles Nursing Service. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

The annual Dr. H.K. Sutton Bridge Walk drew a strong turnout on June 28 during Marseilles Fun Days, honoring the late physician’s legacy of community care.

Dr. Sutton, who died in 2013, was a longtime supporter of the Marseilles Nursing Service. The Sutton family donated $10,000 to the organization to support ongoing health services in the city.