Medal of Honor recipient Robert J. Miller saved lives in Afghanistan

Robert J. Miller had the future figured out when he attended Wheaton North High School.

He learned Latin, played musical instruments, plus virtually every sport, and taught children with autism. He was ambitious in the best definition of that, and amazingly capable at everything he tried.

He most wanted to enter the Naval Academy.

That was derailed because he was colorblind.

When the 9/11 terrorist attack occurred, he joined the Army and became a Special Forces (Green Beret) weapons specialist. He signed for two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

On his second tour he ran into a swarm of ambush gunfire in January 2008.

He and his unit were pinned down and faced being wiped out. Miller was shot in his upper torso. According to his Army profile, the 24-year-old sergeant ignored the wound, pushed the fight, and moved to draw fire from more than 100 enemy fighters upon himself.

Army Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller enjoys some downtime while deployed in Afghanistan. Miller was killed on Jan. 25, 2008, while saving the lives of other coalition forces during battle. (U.S. Army photo)

He then again charged forward through an open area to help his teammates to safely reach cover. After killing at least 10 insurgents, wounding dozens more, and repeatedly exposing himself to withering enemy fire while moving from position to position, was mortally wounded by enemy fire. According to Army witnesses, his valor ultimately saved the lives of seven of his own team and 15 Afghanistan National Army soldiers.

President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to Phil and Maureen Miller, the parents of Army Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller, during a White House ceremony, Oct. 6, 2010. Miller received the nation's highest honor for military valor for his actions in Afghanistan on Jan. 25, 2008, when he sacrificed his own life to save those of his teammates and 15 Afghanistan national army soldiers. (U.S. Army photo)

Miller was the second of eight children of Phil and Maureen Miller.

He was granted the Medal of Honor posthumously by President Barack Obama in 2010.

No one seemed to mind he was colorblind.