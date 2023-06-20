Girls Soccer: 2023 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area girls soccer team.
Ashlyn Adams, Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore, forward: Finished with 13 goals and four assists.
Zoey Bohmer, Wheaton North, junior, goalie: Recorded 12 shutouts and finished with a .90 goals-against average.
Ava Elliott, Hinsdale Central, senior, defender: Finished with three goals and four assists and helped the Red Devils finish with 11 shutouts.
Finley Ewald, York, senior, forward: Finished with 20 goals and six assists. Committed to Colorado School of Mines.
Maren Hoovel, Montini, senior, forward: Finished with 45 goals and 15 assists. Committed to St. Mary’s College (California).
Casey Kittridge, Lemont, junior, defender: A tough player who added two goals and 14 assists to help Lemont tally 10 shutouts.
Caroline Mortonson, Lyons, sophomore, forward: Finished with eight goals and 15 assists.
Katie O’Malley, Lyons, senior, forward: Finished with 19 goals and 19 assists. Committed to Illinois State.
Emily Petring, Downers Grove South, senior, forward: Finished with 32 goals and five assists. Committed to Coastal Carolina.
Carisma Rosales, Morton, junior, midfielder: Finished with 23 goals and 12 assists. Committed to Marquette.
Sadie Sterbenz, Benet, senior, defender: A standout in the backline who tallied five goals and two assists. Committed to Middle Tennessee State.
HONORABLE MENTION
Avery Berschel, IC Catholic, junior, defender; Paige Bingen, Lemont, senior, midfielder; Hannah Blaha, St. Francis, senior, goalie; Shannon Clark, Benet, senior, goalie; Maddie Drye, Timothy Christian, senior, forward; Avery Edgewater, Hinsdale Central, sophomore, midfielder; Rania Fikri, Benet, junior, midfielder; Kate Goray, Downers Grove North, senior, forward; Grace Kapsch, Fenwick, junior, forward Carter Knotts, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder; Suzie Knutte, Lemont, senior, forward; Clare Kostolansky, Glenbard West, senior, midfielder; Aaliyah Leanos, Morton, junior, forward; Ella O’Neill, Nazareth, senior, forward; Keira Petrucelli, Benet, sophomore, midfielder; Grace Rappel, Downers Grove South, senior, midfielder; Jane Rogers, Wheaton North, freshman, forward; Samantha Rozmus, Nazareth, junior, midfielder; Jessica Sharenow, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, defender; Rebecca Schulenburg, Wheaton Academy, junior, forward.