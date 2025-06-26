Wheaton Warrenville South's Presley Wright (3) pitches during the game in June 2025 while taking on Wheaton North in the sectional semifinal game held at Oswego High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here is the 2025 Suburban Life All-Area Softball team.

Glenbard West senior Ainslie Bobroff

Ainslie Bobroff, Glenbard West, senior, second base: Bobroff batted .460 with a .491 on-base percentage, .990 slugging percentage and 1.481 OPS with 46 hits, seven doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 41 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Fielded at a .955 percentage with just four errors. Class 4A Second Team All-State.

Glenbard East sophomore Claire Bolda

Claire Bolda, Glenbard East, sophomore, pitcher: Upstate Eight Conference Pitcher of the Year posted a 14-4 record with a 1.13 ERA and 200 strikeouts over 111 innings. Class 4A Third Team All-State pick.

York junior Lilly Burda

Lilly Burda, York, junior, shortstop: Three-time All-State pick and a Class 4A Third Teamer this season, Burda batted .426 with 11 doubles, two triples, four homers, 28 runs scored and 26 RBIs for regional champion. She posted a .981 fielding percentage.

Wheaton Warrenville South junior Becca Chaney

Becca Chaney, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, shortstop: Tigers’ team MVP and unanimous all-conference pick in the DuKane Conference batted .443 with a .476 on-base percentage, with 43 hits, nine doubles, two triples, five homers, 26 runs scored and 28 RBIs. Posted a .965 fielding percentage with over 100 chances.

Wheaton North senior Reagan Crosthwaite

Reagan Crosthwaite, Wheaton North, senior, shortstop: Suburban Life Softball Player of the Year and Brown commit batted .424 with .531 on-base percentage and .980 slugging percentage. Crosthwaite had 42 hits, including 10 doubles and 15 home runs, 42 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Fielded at a .947 percentage with only seven errors. Class 4A First Team All-State pick led Falcons to second straight sectional final. Holds Wheaton North’s career and single-season records for home runs and RBIs.

Montini senior Kat Filkowski

Kat Filkowski, Montini, senior, second base: Class 3A Second Team All-State pick led Lady Broncos to sectional title. Filkowski batted .476 with a .522 on-base percentage and .710 slugging percentage, with 59 hits, 13 doubles, five triples, two homers, 44 runs scored and 22 RBIs. Posted .932 fielding percentage at second base.

St. Francis junior Lauren Kennedy

Lauren Kennedy, St. Francis, junior, shortstop: Louisville recruit batted .500 with 44 runs scored, 37 hits, 10 doubles, five homers, 20 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in leading St. Francis to 23-5 record, a division championship in the Catholic League and sectional final. Class 3A Second Team All-State pick.

Downers Grove North senior Sam Lehnherr

Sam Lehnherr, Downers Grove North, senior, second base: Class 4A Third Team All-State pick batted .391 with a .436 on-base percentage. Lehnherr had 11 doubles, three triples, one homer, 22 RBIs and 19 runs scored for West Suburban Silver champs and sectional finalists.

Lemont senior Natalie Pacyga

Natalie Pacyga, Lemont, senior, third base/shortstop: Western Illinois recruit batted .518 with a .534 on-base percentage and .893 slugging percentage. Pacyga had 58 hits, 24 doubles, three triples, four homers, 59 RBIs and 37 runs scored. Fielded at a .949 percentage. Class 3A First Team All-State pick.

Benet sophomore Sophia Rosner

Sophia Rosner, Benet, sophomore, pitcher/utility: Two-way threat batted .442 with 13 doubles, six homers and 32 RBIs. Rosner also posted 8-7 record in the circle with a 1.47 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 104⅔ innings pitched with a .186 opponents batting average. All-conference and third team All-State.

Willowbrook senior Sonia Ruchala

Sonia Ruchala, Willowbrook, senior, infielder: Indiana University-Indianapolis commit returned from a broken tibia and ankle injury that cost her most of her junior season to bat .511 with a .583 on-base percentage and 1.55 OPS, with nine home runs, 44 RBIs and 32 runs scored. Two-time All-State pick was a Class 3A Third Team All-Stater.

IC Catholic Prep sophomore Lexi Russ

Lexi Russ, IC Catholic Prep, sophomore, infielder: Russ broke IC Catholic’s single-season RBI record with 61 while hitting .443 with 51 hits and 14 doubles. Class 2A Second Team All-State pick led Knights to sectional title.

Wheaton Warrenville South senior Presley Wright

Presley Wright, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, pitcher: All-conference pitcher made a huge jump in her first season as Tigers’ ace with two 1-0 shutouts of Wheaton North and a shutout of Lake Park. Wright allowed zero earned runs in the regional final. Keiser University commit posted a 16-6 record with a 1.64 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 141 innings.

Wheaton North junior Hannah Wulf

Hannah Wulf, Wheaton North, junior, pitcher: South Carolina recruit posted 16-5 record with 0.97 ERA, 142 strikeouts and .176 batting average against over 137⅓ innings in helping lead Falcons to second consecutive sectional final. Class 4A Second Team All-State pick.

Honorable Mention

Ella Bonk, Downers Grove North, junior, outfielder; Kayla Buckels-Meen, Hinsdale South, senior, outfielder; Sofia Bucaro, IC Catholic Prep, junior, outfielder; Kelly Cahill, IC Catholic Prep, sophomore, catcher; Lilly Carver, Glenbard East, sophomore, shortstop; Abby Del Preto, Wheaton North, senior, infielder; Ashlynn Durkin, Downers Grove North, senior, pitcher; Ava Jacklin, Lyons, junior, shortstop; Kennedy Joe, Nazareth, senior, center fielder; Abby Mease, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, center fielder; Mia Melendez, Riverside-Brookfield, freshman, infielder; Jacklyn Meyers, Downers Grove South, junior, infielder/outfielder; Aubry Raffen, Montini, sophomore, first base; Lainie Rosner, Benet, sophomore, catcher; Annabella Rychetsky, Nazareth, senior, pitcher; Megan Stieglitz, Glenbard West, senior, outfielder.