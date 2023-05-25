Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, May 24: Dennison complete game, Czech homer power Downers North to regional win

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 6, Bolingbrook 0

Ryan Dennison struck out five in a complete-game three-hit shutout and Ean Czech was 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs for the top-seeded Trojans (31-4), who advanced to the regional final at the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional. Jimmy Janicki went 4-for-4 with an RBI, George Wolkow 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored and Jude Warwick 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Waubonsie Valley 3, Downers Grove South 1

The 13th-seeded Warriors knocked off the fourth-seeded Mustangs in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional semifinal.

Lyons 12, Proviso East 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 1, Willowbrook 0

The 15th-seeded Tigers knocked off the third-seeded Warriors in the Class 4A Lake Park Regional semifinal.

South Elgin 1, Glenbard East 0 (10 innings)

SOFTBALL

Glenbard North 11, Glenbard West 1 (6 innings)

Elli Matzke threw a three-hit shutout, Hailey Noll homered and drove in three runs and Ava Kozlovsky homered and had two RBIs as the Panthers advanced to the Class 4A St. Charles North Regional final.

Hinsdale Central 15, Argo 8

York 5, Oak Lawn 2

St. Charles East 12, Glenbard East 2

Hinsdale South 19, Solorio Academy 0

St. Francis 15, Chicago Noble 0