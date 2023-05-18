Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, May 17: Cooper Marrs, Riverside-Brookfield beat St. Ignatius in extra innings

BASEBALL
Riverside-Brookfield 1, St. Ignatius 0 (8 innings)
Cooper Marrs went 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and giving up just two hits, and had the game-winning RBI double in the eighth inning for the Bulldogs. Jacob Izaguirre got the win in relief.
GIRLS SOCCER
Glenbard West 8, Reavis 0
Hana Allen scored two goals and Gwen Johnson and Clare Kostolansky had two assists each for the Hilltoppers in the Class 3A Lyons Regional semifinal.
Benet 10, IMSA 0
Keira Petrucelli scored three goals, Anna Casmere had two goals and an assist and Sadie Sterbenz also scored twice for Redwings (16-4) in their Class 2A regional semifinal win.
SOFTBALL
Glenbard North 6, Wheaton Warrenville South 4
Elizabeth Welch went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and an RBI, Lauren Kozlovsky had two runs scored and two RBIs, and Elli Matzke struck out six and allowed two earned runs for the Panthers.
Wheaton North 2, St. Charles East 1
Erin Metz recorded her 500th career strikeout and Makayla Grantz had a clutch two-run hit scoring Annie Sullivan and Monica Kading in the sixth inning for the Falcons.
Montini 18, Christo Rey 0
Katherine Filkowski doubled and drove in four runs, Miranda BonDurant drove in three runs and Brooke Kuczynski tripled and had two RBIs for the Lady Broncos in a regional semifinal.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard South d. St. Charles East 25-17, 22-25, 25-18
Ben Zima had 14 kills, nine digs and four blocks, Tristan Sounthala nine kills, Mike Hines 30 assists and Jake Doman 10 digs for the Raiders (27-8).
Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville North 25-20, 26-24