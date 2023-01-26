Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 25: Nazareth girls basketball clinches ESCC title

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 47, Marian Catholic 26

Grace Carstensen scored 20 points and Amalia Dray added 10 as the Roadrunners (22-1, 6-0) clinched the East Suburban Catholic Conference regular-season title.

Hinsdale South 48, Hinsdale Central 40

Amerie Flowers had 23 points and 20 rebounds, Maeve Savage scored 14 points and Amelia Lavorato had six points, eight assists and three steals for the Hornets (16-11).

Maine South 56, Willowbrook 30

Elle Bruschuk had seven points and nine rebounds for the Warriors.

Benet 55, Fenwick 31

WRESTLING

Wheaton Academy

The Warrior wrestling team defeated Geneva High School this evening after the sixth tiebreaker broke the 42-42 tie. They now improve to 20-4 on the year. Tag Kazmierczak improved to 31-0 defeating Champoux at 145 by fall in the first period. Lincoln Hoger improved to 30-3 defeating Wendt by fall in the first. Will Hupke improved to 30-2 defeating Deasy by fall in the first period. Senior George Truitt, Chasen Kazmierczak and Jeremy Johanik also had wins on the evening.