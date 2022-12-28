December 27, 2022
Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 27: Ben Oosterbaan’s 26 points power Hinsdale Central into tournament semifinals

By Joshua Welge
BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Hinsdale Central 69, Homewood-Flossmoor 59

Ben Oosterbaan scored 26 points, Patrick Graham 15 and Chase Collignon 11 as the Red Devils advanced to face Marian Catholic in the Hinsdale semifinals.

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Riverside-Brookfield 54, Lake Forest 49

Stefan Cicic scored 13 points and William Gonzalez and Hunter Ferguson each scored 11 for the Bulldogs, who advanced to face St. Ignatius in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.

Lyons 69, Timothy Christian 35

Connor Carroll scored 13 points and Nik Polonowski added 10 as the Lions (9-0) advanced to face Palatine in the Jack Tosh quarterfinals. Carter Reid added nine points and Jackson Niego and Graham Smith eight for Lyons, which outrebounded Timothy 41-14. Alex Keizer scored 10 to pace Timothy Christian.

Bolingbrook 69, York 59

A.J. Levine scored 18 points and Simon Redfearn added 14 for the Dukes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini Christmas Tournament

Montini 74, Southland College Prep 18

Audrey Kinney scored 18 points, Alyssa Epps 14 and Shannon Blacher 12 for Montini, which advanced to face Trinity in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.

Nazareth 53, Metea Valley 15

Stella Sakalas scored 12 points, Grace Carstensen 10 and Danni Scully nine for Nazareth (11-1).

York 50, Lane Tech 18

Lyons 71, Niles North 24

Bill Neibch Falcon Classic

Downers Grove North 38, Glenbard North 21

Maggie Fleming scored 15 points for the Lady Trojans, which jumped out to a 12-3 lead after the first quarter and advanced to the semifinals of the Bill Neibch Falcon Classic. Violet Mitchell added eight points for Downers Grove North.

Morton College Tournament

Benet 54, Evanston 46

