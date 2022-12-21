Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 20: Hinsdale South girls basketball wins third straight game

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale South 59, Richards 52

Amerie Flowers had 11 points and 12 rebounds, Amelia Lavorato 16 points and nine assists, Hailey Goins 18 points and Maeve Savage 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Hornets, who won their third straight game.

Glenbard West 58, Proviso East 8

Kennedy Brandt scored 20 points and Julia Benjamin 12 for the Hilltoppers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fenwick 61, Bulls Prep 40

Darshan Thomas 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Ty Macariola had nine points for the Friars (7-5).