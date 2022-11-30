November 30, 2022
Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 29: Anna Filosa’s 25 points pace unbeaten York to win

By Joshua Welge
York Dukes logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

York 77, Oak Park-River Forest 31

Anna Filosa scored 22 of her 25 points in the first half and Hannah Meyers added 16 points for the Dukes (6-0, 1-0).

Lyons 58, Proviso West 29

Elin O’Brien scored 17 points and Ally Cesarini added nine for the Lions (5-0).

Downers Grove South 58, Addison Trail 27

Allison Jarvis had 18 points and eight rebounds, Emily Petring scored 12 points, Addison Bryant had eight points and 11 rebounds and Megan Ganschow scored nine points for Downers Grove South.

St. Francis 48, Aurora Central Catholic 42

Riley Austin scored 17 points for the Spartans (3-2, 1-0).

Hinsdale South 60, Willowbrook 53

Hailey Goins scored 19 points and Amelia Lavorato added 16 for the Hornets. Elle Bruschuk had 19 points and 15 rebounds for Willowbrook.

Nazareth 55, Kankakee 29

Stella Sakalas had 13 points and eight rebounds and Olivia Austin had 10 points and four steals for Nazareth (5-0).

Lincoln-Way West 38, Downers Grove North 36

Kaitlyn Parker hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Lady Trojans.

Glenbard West 66, Hinsdale Central 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fenwick 53, Rich Township 52

Damian Porter Jr. hit a buzzer-beater for Fenwick (3-2).

Glenbard South 54, Hinsdale South 49

Jack Weigus scored 23 points for the Hornets.

