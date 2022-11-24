Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 23: Nik Polonowski’s 22 points pace Lyons to tournament title

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lyons 58, Lincoln-Way East 51
Nik Polonowski had 22 points and four rebounds and Jackson Niego 18 points and three rebounds to lead the Lions to the championship of the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament.
Glenbard West 56, Glenbard North 24
Dominic Seaney scored 15 points, Logan Brown 13 and Benji Zander 13 for the Hilltoppers (3-0), who won the District 87 Tournament championship.
Riverside-Brookfield 67, Hinsdale South 34
Will Gonzalez and Hunter Ferguson each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (2-0). Jack Weigus paced Hinsdale South with 12.
Plainfield East 73, Willowbrook 61
Noah Campbell scored 31 points with six rebounds and three assists and Luke Davis added 14 points for Willowbrook at the St. Charles East tournament.
Benet 64, South Elgin 24
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Montini 19
Downers Grove North 69, St. Francis 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lyons 66, Leyden 26
Elin O’Brien scored 18 points to lead the Lions (3-0) to a win in the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament. Ella Ormsby added 14 points and Ally Cesarini 10 points.
Sandburg 52, Hinsdale Central 43
Grace Dolan scored 21 points and Luella Sheehan eight for Hinsdale Central.