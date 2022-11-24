November 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - DuPage and Cook County

Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 23: Nik Polonowski’s 22 points pace Lyons to tournament title

By Joshua Welge

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lyons 58, Lincoln-Way East 51

Nik Polonowski had 22 points and four rebounds and Jackson Niego 18 points and three rebounds to lead the Lions to the championship of the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament.

Glenbard West 56, Glenbard North 24

Dominic Seaney scored 15 points, Logan Brown 13 and Benji Zander 13 for the Hilltoppers (3-0), who won the District 87 Tournament championship.

Riverside-Brookfield 67, Hinsdale South 34

Will Gonzalez and Hunter Ferguson each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (2-0). Jack Weigus paced Hinsdale South with 12.

Plainfield East 73, Willowbrook 61

Noah Campbell scored 31 points with six rebounds and three assists and Luke Davis added 14 points for Willowbrook at the St. Charles East tournament.

Benet 64, South Elgin 24

Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Montini 19

Downers Grove North 69, St. Francis 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lyons 66, Leyden 26

Elin O’Brien scored 18 points to lead the Lions (3-0) to a win in the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament. Ella Ormsby added 14 points and Ally Cesarini 10 points.

Sandburg 52, Hinsdale Central 43

Grace Dolan scored 21 points and Luella Sheehan eight for Hinsdale Central.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyGirls BasketballLyons Township PrepsGlenbard West PrepsHinsdale Central PrepsRiverside-Brookfield PrepsHinsdale South PrepsWillowbrook PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.