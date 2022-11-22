Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 21: Ben Oosterbaan’s 19 points help Hinsdale Central hold off Naperville North

BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinsdale Central 50, Naperville North 48
Ben Oosterbaan scored 19 points, leading the Red Devils to a season-opening win over host Naperville North at the Hoops for Healing Tournament. Chase Collignon added 14 points and Emerson Eck 10 for Hinsdale Central.
Lyons 80, Fenger 25
Carter Reid had 13 points and seven rebounds, Pennsylvania recruit Nik Polonowski 13 points and four rebounds and Jackson Niego 10 points and two assists for the Lions.
Hersey 72, York 58
A.J. Levine scored 23 points, Braden Richardson 12 and Kyle Waltz 10 for York.
Lemont 66, Minooka 39
Matas Castillo had 20 points, seven steals and four assists and Rokas Castillo scored 17 points for Lemont.
Glenbard North 72, Glenbard East 53
Aleks Jajic had 15 points and six rebounds and Demontay Mack 14 points and five rebounds for the Rams.
Rolling Meadows 79, Timothy Christian 27
Minnesota recruit Cameron Christie scored 27 points to lead Rolling Meadows. Ryan McKenzie scored eight for Timothy Christian.
Brother Rice 78, Morton 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montini 59, Plainfield East 19
Shea Carver had 16 points and four steals, Alyssa Epps had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals and Victoria Matulevicius 13 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Lady Broncos. Shannon Blacher chipped in 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
East Aurora 55, Willowbrook 31
Mia Moore had 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead East Aurora. Sara Stout had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Willowbrook.