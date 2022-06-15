Girls Soccer: The 2022 Suburban Life All-Area team

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area girls soccer team.
Rielly Chesna, Lyons, senior, defender: Tallied four goals and three assists. All-conference and all-sectional. Committed to Long Island.
Suzie Knutte, Lemont, junior, forward: Registered 27 goals and 16 assists to lead Lemont to a Class 2A regional championship. All-conference and all-state.
Izzy Lee, Lyons, senior, goalkeeper: Posted 0.25 goals-against average and 14 shutouts while allowing only four goals. All-conference and All-State. Committed to Illinois.
Izzy Manning, Willowbrook, senior, defender: Scored two goals and had six assists. All-conference and all-sectional. Committed to Purdue Northwest.
Eleanor Musgrove, Lyons, senior, midfielder: Had 12 goals and six assists for sectional finalist. All-conference, All-State and All-Midwest. Committed to Air Force.
Emily Petring, Downers Grove South, junior, forward: Repeat selection scored 15 goals and had 10 assists. All-conference and All-State. Committed to Coastal Carolina.
Mariana Pinto, Benet, senior, forward: Led Redwings to Class 2A state finals with 25 goals and 13 assists. Committed to Lewis.
Emmie Roberts, Glenbard West, senior, forward: Racked up nine goals and 21 assists to lead Hilltoppers to first sectional championship since 1997. All-conference and all-state. Committed to Loyola.
Carisma Rosales, Morton, sophomore, forward: Scored 25 goals and had 20 assists to lead Mustangs to first regional title since 2012. All-conference and all-sectional.
Sawyer White, Montini, senior, midfielder: Amassed 11 goals and 20 assists to help Broncos to first state trophy with third-place finish in Class 1A. All-conference and all-sectional. Committed to Illinois Wesleyan.
Maia Zatarski, Glenbard East, senior, forward: Two-time all-sectional and three-time all-conference selection tallied 21 goals and had five assists.
Honorable Mention
Andrea Aguirre, Morton, senior, midfielder; Paige Bingen, Lemont, junior, midfielder; Shannon Clark, Benet, junior, goalkeeper; Maddie Drye, Timothy Christian, junior, forward; Meghan Economos, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Kate Fulscher, Lyons, senior, defender: Maren Hoovel, Montini, junior, forward; Kendall Hennelly, Downers Grove North, senior, midfielder; Reagan Peschke, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, goalkeeper; Emily Setran, Wheaton Academy, senior, midfielder; Sidney Turnbull, Hinsdale Central, senior, defender.