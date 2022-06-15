June 15, 2022
Girls Soccer: The 2022 Suburban Life All-Area team

By Matt Le Cren

Class 3A Glenbard West Sectional final between Lyons at Glenbard West Glenbard West's Emmie Roberts (3) races down the pitch during the Class 3A Glenbard West Sectional final game between Lyons at Glenbard West. May 27, 2022 (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area girls soccer team.

Lyons Township senior Rielly Chesna

Rielly Chesna, Lyons, senior, defender: Tallied four goals and three assists. All-conference and all-sectional. Committed to Long Island.

Lemont junior Suzie Knutte

Suzie Knutte, Lemont, junior, forward: Registered 27 goals and 16 assists to lead Lemont to a Class 2A regional championship. All-conference and all-state.

Lyons senior Izzy Lee

Izzy Lee, Lyons, senior, goalkeeper: Posted 0.25 goals-against average and 14 shutouts while allowing only four goals. All-conference and All-State. Committed to Illinois.

Willowbrook senior Izzy Manning

Izzy Manning, Willowbrook, senior, defender: Scored two goals and had six assists. All-conference and all-sectional. Committed to Purdue Northwest.

Lyons Township senior Eleanor Musgrove

Eleanor Musgrove, Lyons, senior, midfielder: Had 12 goals and six assists for sectional finalist. All-conference, All-State and All-Midwest. Committed to Air Force.

Downers Grove South's Emily Petring

Emily Petring, Downers Grove South, junior, forward: Repeat selection scored 15 goals and had 10 assists. All-conference and All-State. Committed to Coastal Carolina.

Benet senior Mariana Pinto

Mariana Pinto, Benet, senior, forward: Led Redwings to Class 2A state finals with 25 goals and 13 assists. Committed to Lewis.

Glenbard West senior Emmie Roberts

Emmie Roberts, Glenbard West, senior, forward: Racked up nine goals and 21 assists to lead Hilltoppers to first sectional championship since 1997. All-conference and all-state. Committed to Loyola.

Morton sophomore Carisma Rosales

Carisma Rosales, Morton, sophomore, forward: Scored 25 goals and had 20 assists to lead Mustangs to first regional title since 2012. All-conference and all-sectional.

Montini senior Sawyer White

Sawyer White, Montini, senior, midfielder: Amassed 11 goals and 20 assists to help Broncos to first state trophy with third-place finish in Class 1A. All-conference and all-sectional. Committed to Illinois Wesleyan.

Glenbard East senior Maia Zatarski

Maia Zatarski, Glenbard East, senior, forward: Two-time all-sectional and three-time all-conference selection tallied 21 goals and had five assists.

Honorable Mention

Andrea Aguirre, Morton, senior, midfielder; Paige Bingen, Lemont, junior, midfielder; Shannon Clark, Benet, junior, goalkeeper; Maddie Drye, Timothy Christian, junior, forward; Meghan Economos, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, midfielder; Kate Fulscher, Lyons, senior, defender: Maren Hoovel, Montini, junior, forward; Kendall Hennelly, Downers Grove North, senior, midfielder; Reagan Peschke, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, goalkeeper; Emily Setran, Wheaton Academy, senior, midfielder; Sidney Turnbull, Hinsdale Central, senior, defender.

