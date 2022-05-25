Girls Soccer: Lyons starts fast in second half, beats Morton to reach sectional final

GLEN ELLYN – With the wind at its back for the final 40 minutes in a scoreless tie Tuesday, Lyons’ halftime talk centered around putting immediate pressure on Morton.
That plan quickly turned into reality as the top-seeded Lions scored a pair of goals shortly into the second half in an eventual 2-0 win over the Mustangs in the Class 3A Glenbard West Sectional semifinal.
Eleanor Musgrove broke through with 34:26 left off a brilliant pass from Izzi Wirtz, who found the Air Force recruit all alone in the box for her 12th goal of the spring.
“We had a great halftime talk,” Musgrove said. “We said we had to come out strong and get them on their heels and it just all came together. Izzy put that perfect ball into the middle, she found the gap, and that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Less then two minutes later, Josie Pochocki also found the back of the net off a cross from Caroline Mortonson, who had received the ball near the end line off a short corner kick.
That quick barrage was more then enough offense for a Lyons team that has allowed just six goals all season. In winning their 20th match, against a single defeat to Naperville North back on April 29, the Lions (20-1) have now posted 16 shutouts.
“Kate Fulscher is a big help in the back,” Pochocki said. “She keeps everyone in line. Our whole defensive group is great and it helps that (goalie) Izzy (Lee) is so reliable.”
Lee, headed to the University of Illinois, made four saves in the victory though Morton registered no shots from close range.
“Kate (Fulscher) and Brennan (Israel), our center backs, were outstanding,” Lyons coach Bill Lanspeary said. “And Rielly (Chesna) and Ava (Pike) did a great job on the outside. They all read the game well, they play off each other well and they communicate. And when you have Izzy as the last line of defense, that helps.
“The kids stepped up. We had the wind starting the second half and we talked about applying pressure early. The kids jumped on some things and made plays. Morton has improved a lot, we knew they would be a handful. They are dangerous and defend well.”
The Mustangs (17-6), who finished second in the West Suburban Gold before capturing their first regional title since 2012, played without four-year varsity midfielder Mayte Gongora. Goalie Fernanda Sanchez Duran kept her team in the match with a couple of outstanding saves, including on a breakaway in the second half.
“In a three to five-minute span there, we gave an excellent team some space,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said, “and they capitalized. That’s why they are the No. 1 ranked team, they are phenomenal. We were happy to hang with them in the first half and we knew we were going to have to deal with a lot of pressure in the second half.
“I’m happy with how we played. I’m proud of the girls, we had a great year.”
Lyons, which was the runner-up in Class 3A last year and third in 2019, will be playing for its 15th sectional championship on Friday.
“It’s super special (to be playing in a sectional final),” Musgrove said. “We are going in with the mentality, every game could be our last. We are going to put it all out there, that’s been our motto throughout the season.”