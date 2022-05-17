High school sports roundup for Monday, May 16: Glenbard South’s Hannah Rafferty-Flatter throws no-hitter with 12 K’s

SOFTBALL
Glenbard South 5, Fenton 0
Hannah Rafferty-Flatter threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and went 1 for 4 at the plate for the Raiders.
Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Lake Park 1
Maddie Pool struck out four in a complete-game four-hitter and doubled in a run, and Josie Siebert singled in a run for the Tigers.
Wheaton North 15, Geneva 1
Reese Johnson hit her first two varsity homers, Erin Metz slugged her third homer and Reagan Crosthwaite went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Falcons.
Glenbard West 4, Oak Park-River Forest 3
Ellie Adduci struck out three and Ainslie Bobroff had a double and RBI for the Hilltoppers.
Willowbrook 9, Hinsdale South 2
Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out 14 and allowed one earned run on three hits and had three hits and an RBI at the plate, and Grace Hayes and Isabella Dugo both homered for the Warriors.
BASEBALL
Glenbard West 5, Downers Grove North 3
Kyle Rossy gave up one earned run over five innings with eight strikeouts and Jake Glynn went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers. Nolan King went 2 for 4 with an RBI and threw two innings for the save.
Hinsdale Central 14, York 4
Luke Adams had a double, homer and four RBIs and Charlie Bergin also homered for the Red Devils.
Willowbrook 14, Proviso East 0
Max Vaisvila struck out nine for the Warriors (22-4, 13-3).