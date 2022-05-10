High school sports roundup for Monday, May 9: Glenbard North’s Elli Matzke throws no-hitter

SOFTBALL
Glenbard North 10, Batavia 0
Elli Matzke threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Elizabeth Welch was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Willowbrook 1, Leyden 0
Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out nine in a three-hit shutout for the Warriors.
Montini 5, Resurrection 2
Kora Navarro drove in four runs with a single and three-run homer, Brooke Kuczynski tripled and scored on a wild pitch and Taylor Utrata singled twice and scored twice.
Hinsdale South 17, Proviso East 0
Abbey Leban was 4 for 4 with three singles, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored and Audrey Mulgrew 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Hornets.
St. Charles East 5, Wheaton Warrenville South 0
Katie Jensen, Emma Schuster and Leah Adamek had hits for the Tigers.
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 10, Elmwood Park 2
Alex Bagley struck out 11 in a complete game and Bagley, Hudson Williams and Andy Roman all homered for the Warriors.
Willowbrook 5, Hinsdale South 3
Max Vaisvila struck out 13 over 6 2/3 innings and the Warriors came from behind for the win.
Timothy Christian 9, Westmont 1
James Postawa singled and scored Westmont’s only run.