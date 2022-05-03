High school sports roundup for Monday, May 2: Hinsdale Central baseball wins on Charlie Bergin walk-off single

BASEBALL
Hinsdale Central 6, Downers Grove North 5
Charlie Bergin’s walk-off single gave the Red Devils (13-5) a win over the Trojans. Luke Jurack was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Hinsdale. Blake Edmonds scored two runs.
Westmont 0-8, Bishop McNamara 7-1
Game 2 winning pitcher Lucas Hicks struck out four and allowed two hits over five innings. Noah Grimm was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Jack Gedraitis was 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored.
Nazareth 6, Marian Catholic 1
Winning pitcher Nick Drtina (6-1) struck out eight and allowed a run on three hits in a complete-game effort. Lucas Smith had a double and run scored, Cooper Malamazian scored three runs and Sam Wampler had two RBIs for Nazareth (17-6, 5-5).
St. Francis 1, Wheaton Academy 0
Wheaton Academy’s Alex Bagley struck out eight and allowed three hits over 6.2 innings.
Oak Park-River Forest 5, Lyons 3
Jack Falls was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Lions (13-7, 8-5).
SOFTBALL
Lemont 16, T.F. South 3
Avaree Taylor struck out nine over five innings, Ali Pawlowicz went 4 for 4 at the plate and Frankie Rita had a triple and five RBIs for Lemont (17-4, 11-2). Mallory Corse went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.
Glenbard South 16, Elgin 0
Grace Zeman tossed a no-hitter with six strikeouts, Maddy Blazek went 2 for 2 with a triple and double and Kaylee Full was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Raiders.
Wheaton North 5, Batavia 2
Lauren Vaughn hit a solo homer, her second of the year, and Erin Metz struck out 10 for the Falcons. Gabs Langlois went 2 for 3, Monica Kading went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI and Annie Sullivan a two-run double to seal the win.
Glenbard North 13, Geneva 0
Elizabeth Welch went 3 for 5 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs and Elli Matzke struck out 12 in a four-hit shutout for the Panthers (9-4, 5-3).
St. Charles North 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 0
Marisa Lutes and Maddie Pool combined to give up two earned runs on six hits. Katie Jensen, Parker Leonard, Josie Siebert and Pool had hits for the Tigers.
York 3, Hinsdale Central 2
Emily Kunst was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Laney Ledbetter 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Dukes.
Willowbrook 15, Proviso East 0
Caitlyn Kulczyski struck out six in a four-inning no-hitter and went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Warriors. Sonia Ruchala was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montini 3, Wheaton Academy 2
Maren Hoovel scored two goals and Sawyer White had two assists for Montini. Lily Cruz added a goal and Avery Lucatorto an assist.