High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 5: Emme Barnes, Nazareth a walk-off winner in ninth inning

SOFTBALL
Nazareth 5, Hinsdale Central 4
Emme Barnes had a walk-off triple to score Ava Calderon from second base in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Roadrunners a thrilling win over the Red Devils.
Lemont 15, Eisenhower 0
Avaree Taylor struck out 11 over four no-hit innings for Lemont (4-3, 1-1). At the plate Ali Pawlowicz went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Nicole Pontrelli had a triple and two RBIs.
Montini 14, Fenwick 1
Kora Navarro picked up the win and drove in two runs, Erin Grimsley and Ava Franklin both tripled and scored and Brooke Kuczynski drove in three runs for Montini in the conference opener.
Wheaton Warrenville South 7, West Chicago 6
Maddie Pool struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings and Presley Wright got the save in the circle for the Tigers. Wright and Parker Leonard each had two hits.
Hinsdale South d. St. Ignatius
Lauren Bishop threw a no-hitter, Nicole Kaleta was 3 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Nikki Berger 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Hornets.
BASEBALL
Nazareth 10, Holy Trinity 0
David Cox struck out eight over four no-hit innings and Jaden Fauske went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI for Nazareth (8-1). Joey Hawkins had a double and Colin Lukas two RBIs.
IC Catholic Prep 4, Westmont 2
Losing pitcher Lucas Hicks struck out seven and had a run scored and RBI at the plate for Westmont (1-6, 0-4).
Downers Grove North 5, York 2
Colin Nuttal went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and two runs scored and Jack Miller struck out seven over six scoreless innings with one hit allowed for the Trojans in the second game of a three-game series.
Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso West 0
Lucas Montesantos struck out 15 and allowed one hit, Luke Adams homered and Blake Edmonds was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Red Devils.
Harvest Christian 10, Wheaton Academy 4
GIRLS SOCCER
Downers Grove South 6, Leyden 0
De La Salle 4, Montini 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East d. Larkin 25-14, 25-7
Connor Soto had 14 assists and six aces and Trevor Real six kills and three digs for the Rams (5-2).
Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles North 25-20, 25-22
Ben Berkley served out the match with quick set Dylan Feely to Ammar Brzovic for the kill at match point for the Tigers.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wheaton Academy 16, Waubonsie Valley 1
Noah Miller scored five goals and Charlie Foley had one goal and three assists for Wheaton Academy (4-0).