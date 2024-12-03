NFP Initiatives Deserve Giving Tuesday Support

This Giving Tuesday, December 3 (and through January 2025), you can join outgoing ECCI President and CEO John Quigley in making a tax-deductible donation to the ECCI Centennial Celebration NFP to support the Civic Hall of Fame Public Memorial Fund, Second Century Fund, and/or the Ralph P. Pechanio Student Internship Endowment Fund at Elmhurst University.

Among the highlights of Quigley’s 25-year tenure as President and CEO, the ECCI Centennial Celebration NFP was created as part of the Elmhurst Chamber’s 100th Anniversary Year activities in 2028 with an initial goal of raising $250,000 across three initiatives.

At an initial investment of nearly $20,000, the interactive touch-screen ECCI Civic Hall of Fame Public Memorial has been on display on the second floor at the Elmhurst Public Library since December 2022. Click HERE to view the Civic HOF website. To date, fundraising for the Civic HOF public memorial has exceeded its $50,000 goal, including Quigley’s Giving Tuesday gift of $1,000.



The Second Century Fund has already allowed ECCI to educate Elmhurst businesses and our community at large on a variety of socio-economic activities. In 2024, the Second Century Fund contributed financially to the City of Elmhurst's recently dedicated First Responders Memorial adjacent to Fire Station No. 2 and paid for the production of promotional videos for select member businesses. To date, fundraising for the Second Century Fund has exceeded its $50,000 goal, including Quigley's Giving Tuesday gift of $1,000.



Thanks to an initial donation of $100,000 and subsequent annual gifts from Ralph Pechanio, the long-time appointed Treasurer of the ECCI Board of Directors, the Student Internship Endowment Fund at Elmhurst University has exceeded its $150,000 goal by more than double — assuring that the Elmhurst Chamber will have the funds needed to offer paid internship to EU students. Gifts to the Endowment Fund can also be made directly to Elmhurst University.



For more information, or to donate, please contact:

