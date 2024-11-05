Protect Your Furry Friends: Holiday Safety Tips For Pets

The holidays can be a whirlwind for both humans and pets. Here are some tips to ensure your furry friend stays safe and happy during this busy time of year:

1. Food

The holidays can be a tempting time for sharing food with your pet, but it’s important to resist the urge, as fatty, sweet, or spicy foods, as well as turkey or chicken bones, can lead to digestive issues and other health problems. Alcoholic beverages are also toxic to pets. Stick to their regular diet and keep treats to a minimum. Also, remember to secure the lids on any garbage cans that may have food or ribbons inside.

2. Decor

You are likely to have more festive decor out at this time of year, so make sure to keep items such as wires, batteries, and breakable ornaments away from your pet to prevent injuries. Avoid using mistletoe, holly, lilies, or poinsettias as decorations, and opt for faux alternatives instead. Never leave candles unattended around pets, and ensure your Christmas tree is securely anchored to prevent accidents. Steer clear of tinsel for decoration, as it can cause vomiting or an obstructed digestive tract if eaten. Don’t leave wrapped presents containing food or candy on the ground.

3. Hosting

Holiday parties can be stressful for pets. Make sure to provide a quiet space for them to retreat to with a favorite toy. Additionally, monitor the doors as people are coming in or leaving your home to prevent four-legged family members from escaping. Ensure your pet has a microchip with up-to-date contact information; this can help them be returned if they get lost.

It’s also important to keep the phone number for your veterinarian in an easy-to-find location in case of emergencies.

For more information, please contact Dr. Andy Eisenberg, DVM at:

All Creatures Great & Small Veterinary Practice : 1225 Warren Avenue : Downers Grove, IL 60515 : 630.852.0910 : https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

