Four Tips To Help Your Dog Adjust To Back-to-School Time

The end of summer vacation means a big change for everyone in the household, including our furry friends. As kids head back to school and the daily routine shifts, pets often experience a period of adjustment as well. Here are some tips to help ensure a smooth transition:

1. Make exercise a priority.

Pets that normally spend their day playing, going in and out with kids, or being stimulated by people around them can experience stress and anxiety when they are suddenly left alone. To help burn off excess energy and reduce anxiety, the American Kennel Club suggests starting the day early with a long walk or playtime in the yard. Then pets can rest during the day and be ready for playtime again when family members get home.

2. Create a calming atmosphere.

Consider leaving the television or radio on while you and the kids are away to provide background noise for your furry friend. There are also specialized noise machines designed specifically for dogs that can help reduce anxiety during your absence.

3. Keep your dog entertained.

Provide plenty of mentally stimulating toys to keep your canine companion occupied while you’re away. For instance, chew toys, puzzle toys, and treat-dispensing options can help alleviate boredom and prevent destructive behavior. Enlisting the help of a good friend or neighbor who has a little free time in the afternoon can provide a timely potty break and some brief playtime for your pup.

4. Identify reliable pet boarding while you travel for work.

Balancing work travel and dog care after the kids return to school can be tough. That’s where Cedar Lane Kennels’ overnight boarding services can help. Cedar Lane offers a secure, comfortable, and loving environment where your dog can relax and have fun. Cedar Lane’s experienced staff prioritizes safety and one-on-one interaction by providing playtime activities and constant monitoring.

